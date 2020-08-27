After five years as a candidate and president, Trump’s slapdash, freestyle social media responses, attacks and ruminations are unlikely to change. What can be considered and coordinated, however, is his campaign’s paid media messaging. Already, the president’s campaign and affiliated entities have raised and spent more than $1 billion but, as always, much of that is undoubtedly in the form of prepaid ad buys yet to be launched.

The most recent reports indicate the Trump campaign is currently sitting on more than $120 million raised in July alone, with affiliated committees accounting for a cash-on-hand balance above $200 million. Every day, it’s a safe bet that Trump is asking his team, “Now?”

James Nathanson is a one-time political director of the Republican National Committee and a longtime consultant to countless GOP national, state and local candidates. The Dayton, Ohio, resident agrees that when it comes to dealing with the egos and insecurities of clients, preaching patience and timing is challenging.

“Getting a candidate to understand that sometimes you have to wait is exceptionally difficult,” Nathanson told me this week. With Trump, focus is just as important as timing, he said. “He can’t be all over the board,” said Nathanson. Trump’s addiction to big crowds, made impractical by the coronavirus pandemic, has exacerbated the president’s impatience, said Nathanson, adding, “Trump lives for the feedback from the crowd, and it frustrates him not to have it. But that’s probably not going to change in 60 days.”

In recent weeks, Trump-bashing media pundits have already written the president’s political obituary. They cite Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s lead in the polls, an economy in shambles, the ongoing pandemic, racial unrest and Americans saying the country is headed in the wrong direction.

“I told you so” postmortems abound. How will the GOP rise from the ashes of the Cult of Trump? Will Republicans finally wake up and acknowledge the error of their ways? Almost indistinguishable epitaphs were produced in the weeks leading up to November 2016. For the anti-Trump crowd, so great is this year’s anticipation of Trump’s electoral doom that they have fallen once more into embarrassing episodes of premature gloating.

Unfortunately for Trump haters, the election isn’t being held today. With the conclusion of both conventions and the arrival of Labor Day, the courting of voters is only just beginning. Despite what seems like never-ending campaigns and constant social and political turmoil, only the media and the most rabid news junkies have been paying close attention to partisan politics. For most Americans, the usual pressing life problems, challenges and joys dominate daily routines.

Even in the age of supposed “lockdowns,” millions of Americans have been out and about. Many, their jobs deemed “essential,” never stopped working. Others learned to work from home. In most places, they still shopped for groceries, patronized hardware and appliance stores, recently began eating again in local restaurants and even vacationed at the beach.

For millions of Americans, the coronavirus has been more inconvenient than life-altering, a fact demonstrated by sales tax revenue in many states remaining steady or even growing. Most members of the voting-eligible population are only now turning their attention to A) whether they’ll vote at all (in recent elections, anywhere from 40 to 45 percent typically don’t); or B) who they will vote for if they do.

At their convention, Republicans reminded Trump’s base why they love him, and their blatant appeal to evangelical Christians, pro-life voters and Second Amendment enthusiasts was designed to please not just die-hard fans of the president but also fence-sitting, conservative-leaning Americans — people who are turned off by Trump but find the leftward tilt of the Democratic Party even more distasteful. One local Republican recently told me of a friend who can’t stand Trump but said she was so put off by the omission of “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance — as recited at two caucus meetings at last week’s Democratic convention — that she might have to vote for him.

And there’s still that bulging campaign war chest, waiting to be spent. Nathanson, the longtime consultant, told me, “The happiest I ever make any candidate is when I can say, ‘Now we do it.’” After all the noise of the past four years, the early obituaries, the meaningless polling to date, it’s finally time for his consultants to turn to Trump and say, “Okay, now we do it.”

Get ready, America. The campaign starts now.