We are in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 177,000 Americans. Every rational medical expert on the planet, including those in Trump’s administration, has the same advice: Since we do not have a vaccine, wear masks and socially distance. Trump refuses. He invited 1,500 non-mask-wearing members of his cult and set out chairs on the South Lawn of the White House for them in close proximity to each other. (An unspecified number were tested.) He wants the false image of normalcy — the same thing he sought in his rally in Tulsa and could not get. He is more than willing to endanger those he invited — not to mention staff who come in contact with them — to make himself look more successful in addressing the pandemic and increase his chances of reelection. He tries to will the pandemic out of existence. And he prefers whatever political advantage he can wring out of his TV events over protecting the lives of Americans. You cannot get a better description of the essence of Trump.

There was something else quite obvious about the setup of the event: Laws, norms and democracy are for suckers. The instruments of power, the taxpayers’ buildings, the public servants whose salaries are paid for by taxpayers and every power of incumbency can be used for his own selfish benefit. Trump, it seems, does not see himself as a temporary resident of the White House. It’s as if he would have us believe that he is the government — constitutional structures, legislative restraints, limited government and democracy be damned. He turns the White House into his own garish stage for a political event. He makes a mockery of the pardon power by incorporating it into a political convention. He lures immigrants — people whom he often insults — to a naturalization ceremony for a political stunt because he can and because no one will stop him. When he said Article II of the Constitution gives him the power to do whatever he wants, he was revealing his own narcissistic delusion and constitutional ignorance.

The media too often feel compelled to underplay the abnormality and the utter unacceptability of this president so as to preserve the patina of “balance,” as if this is simply the counterpoint to last week’s Democratic convention. They will score his speech, kvell when he sounds less unhinged than normal and pretend this is a functioning administration. In that, they give him the greater advantage — the ability to delude Americans into thinking he is temperamentally up to the job.

Once more, Republicans are happy to join in such an event — just as they allowed Trump to collect illegal emoluments, feather his own nest at Trump properties, let his children make money while in White House positions, try to obstruct the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, extort a foreign power, abscond with the power of the purse, demean our intelligence community, fire inspectors general and witnesses in retaliation for telling the truth, withhold documents and witnesses from Congress on a bogus “absolute immunity” argument, and pressure agencies and health experts to change lifesaving guidances. This reminds us that Republicans have adopted an anti-democratic, anti-truth approach to politics. It is all about power, whatever the market will bear.

This is why hundreds upon hundreds of lifelong Republicans — who have worked for members of Congress and presidential candidates; who served as lawmakers; who worked as executive-branch employees, including in the Trump administration — have decided to vote for the Democratic ticket. Why, exactly? Look at the White House on Thursday night. The picture tells us everything. It’s the portrait of a post-democratic America.

