And that includes a particularly important group of people: the Republicans whose fate will determine control of the Senate next year. With one exception — Sen. Joni Ernst, who made a brief recorded address mostly about the recent derecho in Iowa — none of the GOP senators locked in close races made an appearance.

Whether these senators stayed away because coronavirus restricted scheduling and movement, or whether they wanted to distance themselves from the unpopular Trump, it doesn’t really matter. After that doozy of a convention, they’re struck with Trump whether they like it or not.

To be clear, the Trump effect might matter for some more than others. The Cook Political report scores six races for seats held by incumbent Republicans as tossups. Four of them — Ernst, Steve Daines in Montana, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, and David Perdue in Georgia — are in states Trump won four years ago, which makes them more comfortable with their inability to separate themselves from the president.

Tillis in particular is close enough to Trump that he may have exposed himself to covid-19 to demonstrate it; he attended Trump’s convention speech, and like almost everyone else in the closely-packed audience, didn’t wear a mask. Tillis subsequently issued a sort-of apology for this, but it’s understandable why he did this: Had he masked up Trump would have probably ridiculed him from the stage for being weak.

By contrast, the other two senators in tossup races — Cory Gardner in Colorado and Susan Collins in Maine — are in states Trump lost four years ago, which leaves them in an awkward position. Most people casting ballots in their states will be voting against Trump, so they need at least some of those voters to split their tickets. But anything they do to distance themselves from Trump risks alienating loyal Republicans.

Yet here’s the acute reality for these candidates: We’re now at a point where outside of some dramatic scandal, it almost doesn’t matter what they do.

In 2020, there’s really no such thing as an independent-minded member of Congress. Even if you tried to be, your own constituents wouldn’t let you. You’re either on Team Trump or Team Resistance. You can’t run for dog-catcher in America today without having a position on Trump, and you certainly can’t be even a little neutral when you’re running for Senate.

That’s the situation right now, but two months from now — when the presidential race is so intense and urgent it will feel like the end of the world is approaching — it’ll be far worse. To most voters, ticket-splitting will seem almost ludicrous.

Which means that those senators’ fates will be determined by however the presidential race swings. If Joe Biden sweeps into office, they’re all in trouble, and most will probably not survive. If Trump manages to squeak out a win (perhaps by once again losing the popular vote while winning the electoral college), most of them will probably win as well.

As much as we may like the idea of members of Congress who carve out unique identities and buck their party on a regular basis, the truth is that there’s not that much wrong with lockstep loyalty. If Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate (they need a net gain of three seats to do so), then they’ll get to push ahead with the agenda they ran on, and the public will then decide whether or not they like the results.