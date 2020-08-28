And that includes a particularly important group of people: the Republicans whose fate will determine control of the Senate next year. With one exception — Sen. Joni Ernst, who made a brief recorded address mostly about the recent derecho in Iowa — none of the GOP senators locked in close races made an appearance.

Whether these senators stayed away because the coronavirus pandemic restricted scheduling and movement, or whether they wanted to distance themselves from the unpopular president, it doesn’t really matter. After that doozy of a convention, they’re struck with Trump whether they like it or not.

To be clear, the Trump effect might matter for some more than others. The Cook Political Report scores six races for seats held by incumbent Republicans as toss-ups. Four of them — Ernst, Steve Daines in Montana, Thom Tillis in North Carolina and David Perdue in Georgia — are in states Trump won four years ago, which makes them more comfortable with their inability to separate themselves from the president.

Tillis, in particular, is close enough to Trump that he may have exposed himself to covid-19 to demonstrate it; he attended Trump’s convention speech and, like almost everyone else in the closely packed audience, didn’t wear a mask. Tillis subsequently issued a sort-of apology for this, but it’s understandable why he did it: Had he masked up, Trump would have probably ridiculed him from the stage for being weak.

By contrast, the other two senators in toss-up races — Cory Gardner in Colorado and Susan Collins in Maine — are in states Trump lost four years ago, which leaves them in an awkward position. Most people casting ballots in their states will be voting against Trump, so they need at least some of those voters to split their tickets. But anything they do to distance themselves from Trump risks alienating loyal Republicans.

Yet, here is the acute reality for these candidates: We are now at a point where outside of some dramatic scandal, it almost doesn’t matter what they do.

In 2020, there’s really no such thing as an independent-minded member of Congress. Even if you tried to be, your own constituents wouldn’t let you. You’re either on Team Trump or Team Resistance. You can’t run for dog catcher in the United States these days without having a position on Trump, and you certainly can’t be even a little neutral when you’re running for the Senate.

That’s the situation right now, but two months from now — when the presidential race is so intense and urgent it will feel like the end of the world is approaching — it will be far worse. To most voters, splitting their tickets will seem almost ludicrous.

Which means that those senators’ fates will be determined by however the presidential race swings. If Joe Biden sweeps into office, they’re all in trouble, and most will probably not survive. If Trump manages to squeak out a victory (perhaps, once again, by losing the popular vote while winning the electoral college), most of them will probably win, as well.

As much as we may like the idea of members of Congress who carve out unique identities and buck their party on a regular basis, the truth is that there’s not that much wrong with lockstep loyalty. If Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate (they would need a net gain of three seats to do so), then they’ll get to push ahead with the agenda they ran on, and the public will then decide whether or not they like the results.

And if Trump wins, he’ll probably get a Senate that supports him. The manner in which they do so may often be repugnant, and the Senate is in general an abomination against democracy, but if there’s any other outcome to the election, it’ll be a shock. Trump made clear at his convention that it really is all about him — and those vulnerable senators are realizing just how true that is.

