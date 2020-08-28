She has brought energy, flare and enthusiasm to the Democratic ticket. Pence, meanwhile, seems to be a downer. Bloomberg reports, “An estimated 17.3 million viewers watched Pence deliver his speech Wednesday. the TV-measurement company Nielsen said.” That was down from 19.4 million the night before and trailed Harris’s audience of 22.8 million.

Well, you might say, no one changes their mind based on the convention or on the vice president. Perhaps, but if one candidate can draw bigger audiences, bigger campaign donations (the Biden team has been raking it in since Harris was named) and bigger numbers of volunteers and activated voters, that is certainly an advantage.

Pence arguably spends so much time trying to make Trump feel better about his standing in the election that he cannot admit Americans’ suffering, let alone seek to comfort them. The vice president’s stiff, robotic delivery does not stir emotion — other than mild annoyance and boredom.

Harris, however, has the ability to project warmth and talk to ordinary Americans, not solely to her boss, as Pence so unctuously does. During her address Thursday ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech, she sounded much like Biden does when he speaks to real Americans and their real worries. “The quiet desperation that has taken over so many lives in America. The family packing into their car at 5 in the morning — hoping the local food bank still has something left when they get to the front of the line,” she recounted. “The 50-year-old store manager who’s been laid off and knows he can’t pay the rent on the first of the month. The mothers and fathers stretched to the breaking point — working from home while helping their kids with online classes, just trying to hold it all together.”

She continued, singling out the small business owners losing their life’s work, nurses overwhelmed by suffering and a “family grieving the loss of their grandmother who has been in a nursing home — who they couldn’t even visit over the last three months of her life.”

Certainly, credit goes to the Biden camp for coordinating messages and keeping a consistent tone between the two halves of the ticket. But you also need someone with the emotional connectivity to deliver the message in a heartfelt way.

Harris — a former state attorney general often criticized for not being progressive enough — helped Biden rebut Trump’s lie that Democrats invite or allow violence. Harris condemned violence in her remarks; later in the day, Biden put out a statement that hammered that message.

“I have made it clear. There is no place for violence, looting, or burning. None. Zero," Biden declared. "All it does it hurt the communities reeling from injustice — and it destroys the businesses that serve them — many of them run by people of color who for the first time in their lives have begun to build wealth for their family.” Moreover, the former vice president pointed out that while he condemns all violence including from right-wing militia groups, “Trump doesn’t speak out against these extreme right-wing groups. Instead — as he did about Charlottesville — he embraces them.” Biden added, “If you’re worried about the violence you’re witnessing, you better be worried about the armed militias — often aligned with white supremacists and white nationalists and Neo-Nazis and the KKK — who are often the source of the biggest trouble.” He added that every example of violence Trump decries has happened on his watch, under his leadership.

After this week, we have plenty of evidence that Harris is more than carrying her weight, helping to amplify her running mate’s message. She makes voters feel seen. Pence? He brings virtually nothing to the table.