The Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project, whose self-assigned task is to move those same GOP voters away from Trump, just launched a very harsh new ad that trades on these themes.

The ad, which will rotate in as part of a $1 million buy in swings states, shows footage of Trump mocking the disabled reporter and making violent threats, and contrasts that with Joe Biden’s now-famous encouragement of a 13-year-old boy over their shared stuttering problem. Watch it here:

But, given that Trump foes vainly tried this in 2016, does that make it a fool’s errand?

The view of the Lincoln Project Republicans on this tells us something broader about their sense of the race, and about the role they’ve assigned themselves in beating Trump.

Mike Madrid, a veteran GOP strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, explained the thinking behind the ad.

The group’s view is that the GOP convention was partly about softening the edges on perceptions of Trump, with speakers attesting to his deep wisdom, benevolence, and selfless concern for the welfare of others. So a key job for the group is now to remind the small pool of voters who might be seduced by this why they’ve come to be so repelled by him.

It’s often said that ads are effective when they offer new information — and Trump’s affection for depraved mockery of the vulnerable isn’t that. But in this case, Madrid told me, new information actually isn’t needed, because the whole point is to remind people of what they already dislike about Trump before the convention makes them forget it.

“The convention tried to reintroduce a softer, fuzzier image,” Madrid told me, adding that the more voters are “reminded of who he is, the lower his support range stays.”

So the targets of this ad — and of appeals like this more generally — are the small slivers of people from many demographics, from college educated white women to seniors to non-college-educated whites to even white Evangelical Christians, who are moderately GOP-leaning but have been alienated by Trump.

In the group’s view, the softening of Trump at the convention was in part about consolidating the GOP base. There’s been tons of attention to how the law and order appeals might do this by scaring people back into the fold. But this softening might also lure them back into the fold by getting them to forget who Trump is, which could also allow him to bring back alienated independents, too.

“Trump has to consolidate 100 percent of the Republican base and then start going into conservative-leaning independents,” Madrid told me, adding that if he stays at current levels he’ll likely lose.

So the Lincoln Project hopes to prevent these softer impressions from sinking in, to prevent that total firming up of the base and expansion outward, thus capping his support where it is.

Another thought is that Biden might be a better sell with these more moderate voters than Clinton was. Precisely because of the exhaustion of four years of Trump, Madrid notes, the desire for brash outsiders might be reversing itself.

“Having someone with 47 years of experience and is no-drama is probably what people want right now,” Madrid said.

Madrid noted that the expectation is Trump’s convention will accomplish some of its intentions. After which the war will really intensify.

“We expect that he will consolidate most of the Republican base,” Madrid said. “It will become our job to move those numbers back, to get 3 or 4 percent of the Republican base back off of him.” That’s a task the Lincoln Project hopes its credibility with moderate Republicans might suit it for.