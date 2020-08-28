Oddly, his offense had nothing to do with Jordan. Officials told press freedom advocates that he was detained because of a cartoon he had drawn for a London-based newspaper that seems to have angered leaders in the Persian Gulf.

His cartoon responded to the news that the Trump administration is hesitating to sell American F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates — even though the UAE has done the United States a huge favor by agreeing to normalize relations with Israel. In so doing, UAE leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed had dared to break with the rest of the Arab world despite the continuing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory. Hajjaj expressed his views on the matter by depicting Zayed holding an Israeli flag as a dove of peace spits in his face; the spit takes the form of an F-35. Evidently, the monarch wasn’t pleased.

In Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein has publicly rejected punishing journalists for expressing their views, and has said that he wants the sky to be the limit for press freedom. And yet, as Hajjaj’s arrest demonstrates, the country’s existing laws all too often contradict that admirable goal.

Throughout the Arab world, governments continue to deploy the ill-defined category of “slander” — often taken to mean offending the sensibilities of friendly leaders — to silence journalists. Perhaps because they’re often the ones who push the boundaries most aggressively, cartoonists are targeted with particular frequency. In one of the most notorious cases, Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali was gunned down in London in 1987; his killing remains unsolved to this day. Others have been beaten, jailed or fined for their writings and drawings.

Jordan is evidently no exception. Despite the king’s stated intentions, Jordan remains a hostile place for journalists, no matter the medium. In April, security forces detained Fares Sayegh and editor in chief Mohammad al-Khalidi for three days after the two men’s independent television station, Roya News, aired the views of Jordanians fed up with the country’s strict pandemic lockdown.

In July, when police arrested the leaders of a teachers union who were advocating for a strike, the chief prosecutor issued a gag order preventing local media from writing about the incident. Basil Okoor, owner of the Jo24.com news website, then decided to challenge the order. He was then arrested, before being released on bail.

Even so, the troubles facing Jordanian journalists and cartoonists pale in comparison to what happens in other Arab countries. Expressing opposition to the government in Egypt, Syria, the Palestinian territories or the countries of the Gulf has landed many journalists, bloggers and social media activists in jail. The independent Saudi journalist (and Post columnist) Jamal Khashoggi paid with his life for defending Saudis’ right to the freedom of expression.

The fact that a U.S. president refers to journalists as “enemies of the people” has not gone unnoticed in these countries. Yet there is no need to depend on Washington to fix the problem. Press freedom is a universal right enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. That right is affirmed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a legally binding treaty signed by many countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Others, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Yemen, have ratified it.

The covenant guarantees that, “Everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference. … Everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.”

Arab countries have also specifically committed to abolishing the many practices that threaten freedom of expression. The 1996 Sana’a Declaration signed by the Arab countries recognizes that the “arrest and detention of journalists because of their professional activities are a grave violation of human rights.” The declaration further calls for the abolishment of all measures that limit the freedom of the press and urges the creation of free and pluralistic media institutions.

Needless to say, the case of Emad Hajjaj clearly shows that Jordan is failing to live up to its obligations — something that remains true of the vast majority of other Arab states.

Arab leaders and the international community should give priority to freedom of expression as a critical piece of the reform and democratization effort that is necessary to move the Arab region forward. Leaders should not be allowed to get away with saying nice things about democracy in New York and Brussels, while gagging journalists and detaining cartoonists in their own capitals.