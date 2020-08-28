A member of the extended Fox News tribe, in other words, was alleged to have committed heinous, high-profile acts.

What could Carlson do? Ignoring the matter would have been simple enough: Over the past four or so years, Carlson has glided right past all manner of Trump scandals and indiscretions — omissions that his audience will never penalize. Or, he could concoct some way of blaming Rittenhouse’s alleged crimes on something outside the Fox News community.

With a grave mien, Carlson blasted through Door No. 2. “We do know why it all happened, though,” said Carlson after noting the lack of confirmed details. “Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it. People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and they watched Kenosha burn,” he said.

“So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone could see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour,” Carlson said.

Not only was this a stunning rationalization for vigilante killing, but the argument contradicted the self-righteous theme of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” vis-a-vis this summer’s protests. When violence broke out after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, Carlson thundered, “Democracy cannot exist when people are rioting. Rioting is a form of tyranny. The strong and the violent oppress the weak and the unarmed.”

Boldface added to highlight a poignant turnabout. When the “unarmed” were allegedly under siege in the unrest associated with the Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis, well, that was a crisis. When the “unarmed” were actually (and allegedly) under siege in Kenosha from a White adherent of Blue Lives Matter, well, the conduct must be excused. So warped is Carlson’s worldview that vigilantism of the AR-15 variety ranks among understandable reactions to civil unrest. (Given Carlson’s previous bloviating about democracy, you might suppose that he would accept no response other than circulating petitions, writing op-eds, lobbying politicians, canvassing.)

In explaining the logic of vigilantism in Kenosha, he treated the complex matter of policing protests as a no-brainer. “Our cities are burning because the people in charge have allowed them to burn,” Carlson said Wednesday. “Tonight, the White House is sending hundreds of additional National Guardsmen and military policemen to Kenosha and that is a very good thing.” Officials had already acknowledged that they’d been caught off guard by the roving civil-rights protests in this lakeside city in southeastern Wisconsin.

Yet Carlson’s simple prescription — more cops! — grinds against collective experience. As Maggie Koerth and Jamiles Lartey noted in a Marshall Project piece in June, researchers have poured 50 years of analysis into policing civil-rights protests. One conclusion is that “when the police respond by escalating force — wearing riot gear from the start, or using tear gas on protesters — it doesn’t work. In fact, disproportionate police force is one of the things that can make a peaceful protest not so peaceful.” Patrolling protests with the appropriate use of force is particularly knotty when the thing that’s being protested is inappropriate use of force.

Heather Ann Thompson, a University of Michigan professor whose book on the 1971 Attica riots won the Pulitzer Prize, tells the Erik Wemple Blog, “It is always vitally important that we don’t send in more members of law enforcement because that always tends to fuel the flames.” She cited unrest at Attica and in Chicago and Orangeburg, S.C., in 1968. As Arizona State University professor Edward Maguire noted in a 2015 paper, the prevailing approach to protests in the 1960s and 1970s was known as “escalated force,” in which police used large and scary deployments to ensure compliance with their wishes. The model, according to Maguire, had these effects:

. . . a lack of appreciation or respect for protesters’ First Amendment rights; an intolerance for community disruption and a tendency for police to equate civil disobedience with anarchy; a minimal level of communication or negotiation between police and protesters; the widespread use of arrest, often under tenuous or legally questionable circumstances, as a means to control protesters; and an overreliance by police on the use of force.

Why not call it the Tucker Carlson Doctrine?

The night after Tuesday’s mayhem in Kenosha, the streets were calmer. “Both police and the self-declared militia members who were ever-present on Tuesday mostly stayed away from protesters Wednesday night,” noted a Post story by Jaclyn Peiser, Mark Guarino and Mark Berman.

Don’t mistake Carlson for a person of principle. He told a conservative audience in 2019, “I just have reactions to things, as you can tell." One steadfast argument, though, has unified Carlson’s roughly four years as a prime-time anchor at Fox News: the idea that the “progressive left," and not the police or right-wingers, are responsible for most political violence in the United States. This plank of Carlsonism reared its head in May 2017, after Greg Gianforte, then a Republican congressional candidate in Montana, body-slammed a reporter. Carlson said: "America does face a threat of political violence. It does not come, by and large, from baby boomer evangelicals in Montana. Nor does it come from President Trump, whatever his flaws. The threat today comes from the progressive left and its growing enthusiasm for force as a political tool.”

So wedded was Carlson to scaremongering over lefty violence that he exaggerated the threat posed by protesters who showed up at his house in November 2018.

A subsequent Post analysis of domestic political violence refuted Carlson’s conclusions.

Carlson’s comfort exaggerating left-wing disorder explains his coverage after earlier protests. As this blog noted in June, roughly three weeks after Floyd’s killing in May, Carlson hadn’t played video of Floyd’s arrest. Any such video might have crowded out — or balanced — all the riot footage that Carlson was showing his viewers.

On Thursday night, Carlson was back at it. “Who turned a nice little town like Kenosha, Wisconsin, into a hellscape where 17-year-olds are shooting people? You didn’t do that,” he said. “The cops didn’t do that. The left did that. They destroyed that city. They abetted the violence you saw the other night. Period. They made the cops go away, and when the cops left, lunacy filled the void.”

How about an unequivocal condemnation of vigilantism? The host’s inability to deliver any such thing is no surprise in the context of his other content. Racism is a common theme, with Carlson dissing the idea that diversity is one of America’s fortes. He has called white supremacy a hoax and has argued that immigration makes the country “dirtier” and more divided.

In the civil rights era, notes Thompson, there was an alliance between local police and “white communities that felt aggrieved and under threat by the possibility of actual black equality. As the Kenosha videos show, that alliance remains and white vigilantes count on it.” A big mistake, she says, is to view the comments by Carlson as new or fresh in any way. “The attempt to spin legitimate protests against civil rights injustices as irrational and violent riots is not only familiar,” she says, “but it’s perhaps even more incendiary now than it was in the ’50s and ’60s. We’ve had victories in the civil rights movement and we’re not going back.”