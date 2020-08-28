Thousands of mostly masked people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington to remind us of the real America — not the one of Trump’s fantasies and White supremacists’ dystopia. If Trump’s extravaganza was overwhelmingly White, the assembly Friday was primarily but not exclusively Black. The speakers were a mix of officials including Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), as well as ordinary Americans attesting to the scourge of police shootings, voter suppression and overt racism emanating from the White House.

AD

AD

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris spoke virtually, honoring the original March on Washington and her own childhood as the daughter of civil rights marchers. She spoke calmly but forcefully. She invoked the late Rep. John Lewis, who spoke proudly of modern protesters. Her voice was almost maternal, soothing to those reeling from one tragedy after another. She said that today’s protesters have an “opportunity to make history” in the name of “our ancestors and our children and grandchildren.”

Both the 1963 march and the Friday event — co-sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and others — share the goal of pressuring lawmakers to act. The 1963 march helped spur the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The 2020 gathering aims to assure that the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020 becomes law, as well as a robust police reform bill named after George Floyd, who died in a police killing in May in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck. The parallels point to the racist policies, behavior and ideas that stubbornly persist, despite the great strides African Americans have made since the 1960s, said Leonard Steinhorn, a professor of communication and affiliate professor of history at American University who lectures about American politics and the 1960s.

The distance between the nearly all-White gathering at the White House on Thursday and the diverse Lincoln Memorial rally the next day was vast — politically, emotionally and morally. Trump does not recognize the reality of the experience of Black Americans, let alone the legitimacy of their demands. He will not acknowledge that thousands of Americans are still dying from the coronavirus, disproportionately Black and Hispanic. In Trump’s twisted mind, the economy is great because the stock market is up.

AD

AD

The Lincoln Memorial gathering revealed the gross dishonesty of the Republican National Convention that paraded a few non-White speakers in a futile attempt to disguise their indifference to racism and hostility to protests. One could see just how preposterous it was that Republicans were trying to appeal to Black voters — as opposed to soothing the consciences of White voters wary of voting for a racist president.

The Anti-Defamation League, which participated in the 1963 march, issued a statement Friday that read in part: “The attack on [Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.] was a catalyst for protest because it highlights, again, the systemic racism and double standard policing practices that have plagued Black and Brown communities for centuries.” While commending the suspension and investigation of the police officer who shot Blake, the ADL emphasized, “But these steps mean nothing if the investigation is not fully transparent and justice for Jacob Blake and other victims of recent police violence is not realized. These steps are empty if much-needed police reforms are not achieved across the country — changes needed because Black lives matter.” The statement concluded: “Protesters in Kenosha this week — and in cities across the country this summer — are not only calling for justice for Jacob Blake and others; they are also advocating for wide-spread change to systems of injustice that enable police violence.”

Republicans willfully refuse to recognize that there is even a problem or that there is legitimacy in the protesters’ cause. Their indifference is personified in the two presidential candidates’ interaction with Blake’s father. Trump has not reached out, Jacob Blake Sr. said. By contrast, Blake Sr. said he spoke for an hour to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Harris. ”It was like I was speaking to my uncle and one of my sisters,“ he said, perhaps intentionally referring to the Democratic nominees as if they had already been elected: “President Biden kept telling me his own issues with his family. That he identifies with what I’m going through. I didn’t have to keep telling him. He knew. It felt like he knew. ... And they didn’t act like they were in a hurry to go anywhere. They spent time with us.” He also said: “And then Vice President Harris ... they were so comforting that you almost forgot how the situation was really playing out.”