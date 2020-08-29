But we journalists noted that he pointedly avoided mentioning the name that loomed like no other over his last 3½ years in office: Donald Trump.

The covid-19 success he touted? His cabinet’s sub-40 percent approval rating suggests that few voters agree. That amazing economy he cites shrank by an annualized 27.8 percent in the April-June quarter. Fukushima largely remains a no-go zone. And Abe’s career-long desire to make North Korea fear Japan ultimately petered out thanks to Trump’s chaotic diplomacy.

And that wasn’t the only area in which Abe ended up tethering his fate to Trump — to Japan’s lasting detriment.

It all started in November 2016, nine days after Trump’s shock election victory. Abe was the first world leader to drop by Trump Tower in New York to pay his respects. Japanese officials are sticklers for protocol. And the casualness of the event — basically “hey, drop by whenever” — left Tokyo bureaucrats aghast. That Trump brought his daughter Ivanka along shocked Japan’s diplomatic corps.

That day, Abe gave Trump an invaluable present: He vouched for the failed casino mogul-turned-politician. “I came away convinced that President-elect Trump is a leader who can be trusted,” Abe declared.

Trump, a famously transactional leader, couldn’t have paid for a better endorsement. Too bad Japan has been paying for it ever since.

Count the ways Abe hitching Japan’s fortunes to Trump backfired on the Japanese people. First came Trump’s trade war, which was one of the earliest Abe miscalculations. The whole game was to get Japan into Trump’s good books. Abe realized early that flattery will get you everywhere in Trump World.

Or so he thought. The next thing he knew, Trump was including Japan in his withering tariffs on steel (25 percent) and aluminum (10 percent). Abe was left trying to explain the mess to his conservative supporters. Trump’s broader trade war did more than savage the world’s third-biggest economy: It greatly reduced the odds Abe will be remembered as an economic success.

Abe begged Trump not to leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the carefully negotiated, multi-nation trade agreement that Japan had been eagerly promoting as a way of containing China’s fast-rising influence. Trump withdrew anyway, leaving Abe facing awkward questions in the halls of Tokyo power while Chinese President Xi Jinping popped champagne corks in Beijing.

Trump’s itchy Twitter finger on foreign-exchange rates complicated Abe’s revival plans. Starting in December 2012, Abe directed the Bank of Japan to flood the world with yen, driving the currency down sharply. Trump’s own obsession with a dollar he sees as overvalued has pushed Abe into a tight corner, forcing him to tolerate a stronger yen to keep the peace.

Trump’s bizarre bromance with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, meantime, enraged Abe’s fellow conservatives. Abe struggled to keep up with the bewildering twists and turns of Washington’s Pyongyang policy. One day, it was all “fire and fury” and Trump warning his generals are “totally prepared for numerous things.” The next, Trump legitimized Kim, giving him zero inclination to pursue talks with Tokyo.

When it came time for Trump to meet with Kim in Singapore and then Hanoi, Abe didn’t even get an invite. Not even for a pre-summit cup of coffee with Kim. Or to a dinner afterwards. Later on, Trump humiliated Abe by disclosing that Abe — at Trump’s behest, of course — had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Again, that prompted a rough conversation with Abe’s ultra-conservative base.

Earlier this year, Trump surrogates floated the idea of canceling the $1.1 trillion of Chinese-held U.S. Treasury bond debt as retaliation against China’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet that would also threaten Japan’s ever larger stockpile of U.S. debt.

Trump has been angling to get his pal Abe to cough up considerably more to host U.S. troops. In his book "The Room Where It Happened,” former national security adviser John Bolton detailed an effort to shake down Tokyo for $8 billion annually. This, too, left Abe with some serious explaining to do.

Why, Tokyo pundits wondered, has Abe sold his political soul to such an untrustworthy partner? Somehow, the usual explanations — including “Tokyo must preserve its military alliance with the U.S.” — don’t come close to explaining Abe’s obsequiousness.

Granted, Abe has long had his own rough edges — and more political and finance scandals than we have space for here. In fact, in a visit to Tokyo in March 2019, former White House adviser Steve Bannon bewildered audiences with his theory that Abe was “Trump before Trump.”

But as Japan confronts the economic shock waves reverberating from Trump’s epic covid-19 failure (in addition to the effects of the trade war), it’s not hard to imagine that Abe’s successor will see reason to treat Trump like damaged goods. Abe must be having a serious case of buyer’s remorse.