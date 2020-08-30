The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement recognizing “the ongoing racial injustices” facing Black Americans. “Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors,” they declared. “Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.” They insisted that they hold themselves to a high standard of performance, and “are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.” They then provide a succinct demand:
We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.
This was followed by a league-wide boycott of playoff games. The players did not stop there. Games will resume, but with specific commitments from the league. The Post reports, “These initiatives included: the establishment of a social justice coalition composed of players, coaches and governors to focus on voting access, civic engagement and criminal justice reform; the coordinated use of NBA arenas as voting locations in the upcoming elections; and the airing of new televised advertising messages promoting civic engagement and voting access during upcoming games.” This is what leadership looks like. This is what it looks to prioritize one’s country and community over selfish interests.
The WNBA did its part as well. Atlanta Dream Elizabeth Williams issued a statement announcing the league would join the boycott. She wrote:
What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming. And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change. These moments are why it's important for our fans to stay focused, hear our voices, know our hearts and connect the dots from what we say to what we do.We encourage everyone to go and register to vote. Now. Today. If you truly believe that Black Lives Matter, then vote. Go and complete the 2020 Census now. Don't wait. If we wait, we don't make change. It matters, your voice matters, your vote matters. Do all you can to demand your leaders stop with the empty words and do something.This is the reason for the 2020 season. It is in our DNA. We have been saying her name, we are lifting the names of black and brown women, whose murders have been forgotten. We will continue to use our platform to speak of these injustices that are still happening, and demand action for change.Black Lives Matter. Say Her Name. Say His Name.Tonight, we stand. And while we have heavy hearts, we stand with strong and determined voices, and ask all our fans to vote, and engage, and make that difference.
Every sports league and every other responsible actor in our civic life — universities, businesses, religious institutions, labor unions and charitable organizations — should follow their lead. Demand reform and demand passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.. Organize massive voter registration drives and provide workers the day off to vote.
The players remind us that we sometimes expect too much from politicians, even well-intentioned ones. Democracy is not a sport, but it is a participatory activity. It is too precious and too fragile to be left to politicians. Black Lives Matter protesters generated a nationwide surge of awareness, pulling back the curtain for many White Americans who somehow convinced themselves racism was a thing of the past. As in the original civil rights movement, however, justice does not come with a single march or even a group of marches. It takes ongoing and concerted action by a wide cross-section of Americans to translate aspirations into legislation and social change.
The players gave us all an important shove forward. Somewhere, John Lewis is smiling at the display of “good trouble.” The rest of us can say, well done. More important, we should ask: What can we do?
