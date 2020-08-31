Biden emphasized that Trump knows exactly where his rhetoric will lead. “What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence.” He continued: “The job of a President is to lower the temperature. To bring people who disagree with one another together. To make life better for all Americans, not just those who agree with us, support us, or vote for us.” He concluded: “Donald Trump has been president for almost four years. The temperature in the country is higher, tensions run stronger, divisions run deeper. And all of us are less safe because Donald Trump can’t do the job of the American president.”

Biden will travel to Pittsburgh, a critical location in a key swing state, on Monday to take on the question as to whether the United States is safer under Trump. “COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down,” a Biden campaign statement declared. “Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country.”

Biden’s message is simple: Just as Trump’s incompetence has resulted in thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths, his race-baiting has encouraged violence and resulted in unnecessary deaths as well. Biden has a strong argument that Trump’s love of “chaos” means creating chaos in Americans’ lives, forcing us to remain in lockdown, making us fearful of other Americans and ripping away economic security.

The notion that the chief executive — who told us “I alone” could fix things — is a helpless bystander effectively indicts Trump; it does not absolve him of responsibility. He ignored the coronavirus virus; he prodded governors to reopen too soon; he gassed peaceful protesters and sent troops to Portland; and he stokes racial animus with overt celebration of Confederate symbols and threats that Blacks will ruin White neighborhoods if Biden is president. If Trump is too inept or too uncaring to understand how to heal a country, Biden argues that it is time for a change.

“Time for a change” is the message all challengers deploy against an incumbent president. It therefore makes no sense for Trump to complain about the state of the country he has presided over for nearly four years. He is making Biden’s argument that change is needed. Trump’s effort to blame others only works in a vacuum such as the Republican National Convention. Back in the real world with an aggressive opponent, the argument collapses. Biden’s ability to turn the election back to a referendum on Trump — has he made us safer, healthier, more secure? — will be critical to victory in November.