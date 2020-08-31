Now a new drama over Risen’s files crops up in “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President,” a new book by New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt.

An FBI informant, reports Schmidt, played a mind-blowing double game with the bureau following the 2013 leaks from NSA contractor Edward Snowden. As agents evaluated the information that spilled into the public realm from the Snowden trove, they grew worried that some of the stories stemmed from material to which Snowden didn’t have access. So they postulated that there was perhaps a “second Snowden” out there somewhere.

According to Schmidt’s book, the Washington field office of the FBI heard from a Europe-based lawyer who claimed that “he knew a man in Germany who had access to a trove of NSA documents and might leak them.” Not only that — the informant said that he wanted to stop the prospective source.

To thicken the plot, this same informant was chatting up Risen, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who, along with Eric Lichtblau, exposed the warrantless wiretapping program during the administration of George W. Bush. “The informant told Risen, who wrote about government spying, that he could help the Times obtain documents from the source revealing abuses of American surveillance authority,” writes Schmidt. The two worlds of the informant collided in Bruges, Belgium, where he was attempting to lure the source for a meeting. Risen was also planning to visit Bruges “around the same time in the hopes of obtaining the leaked documents.”

The scheme twisted the FBI into legal, bureaucratic and logistical knots, as it sent an “entire squad” to Bruges to oversee a meeting between the FBI’s informant and the source. One might expect subsequent developments ripped from the pages of some great spy thriller. The actual result, though, was a bit pathetic, as Schmidt reports:

The plan turned into a debacle. The source never arrived at the cafe, and the informant ended up getting drunk while waiting for him. When higher-ups at the bureau learned what had happened, they grew furious that an entire team had been sent to Belgium based on information from a man with little track record as a source who was also known to be double-crossing a reporter on the same matter.

Risen didn’t travel to Bruges.

In 2014, Risen invited the informant to his Maryland home. The informant, reports Schmidt, “later said that while at the house he secretly copied a trove of documents from Risen’s home computer onto a thumb drive. Whatever was on the thumb drive, and whatever the informant’s motive for supposedly boosting the files from Risen’s computer, he did hand over a thumb drive to his FBI handler.”

The thumb drive languished on a desk, reports Schmidt, because the bureau’s handler wouldn’t use it as evidence. But it didn’t rest there in peace, because the informant informed a member of Congress, “who then called the top brass of the FBI, who were now learning for the first time that some of their agents had materials that had been stolen from a New York Times reporter,” writes Schmidt. The FBI obsessed over how to handle the thumb drive hot potato, with then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. at one point erupting in rage that a plan for its handling was put on paper. Schmidt writes:

It is still unclear what, if anything, the informant accessed from Risen’s computer, because the flash drive still sits untouched in a safe at the FBI’s Washington Field Office. The Justice Department briefly looked into whether the informant had broken the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. But the FBI ultimately concluded that the informant had likely made up the story about the source in Germany with the supposed NSA documents. The FBI severed its relationship with the informant and later told members of the intelligence community to stay away from him.

The “second Snowden” pursuit spans a tense and scandalous period in federal law enforcement on the question of journalists’ First Amendment rights. In spring 2013, it emerged that the Justice Department had secretly seized phone records of the Associated Press as part of a leak investigation. Around the same time, it was revealed that the Justice Department had identified a Fox News reporter as a possible co-conspirator in a violation of the Espionage Act as part of another leak investigation. Outrage came from the entire political spectrum; journalists expressed their feelings on the overreach in meetings with Holder; the department eventually produced updated guidelines relating to such intrusions.

Asked about Schmidt’s reporting, Risen, who is now director of First Look Media’s Press Freedom Defense Fund, responded, “I was already under the subpoena — I was fighting the leak investigation and also trying to do my job at the same time. I was trying to develop new reporting tracks. And I’ve now been told by other reporters that they did this. ”

The FBI told the Erik Wemple Blog that it will have no comment.