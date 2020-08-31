The way to handle Trump is to beat him at the polls. But what about the aides who participate in illegal activities or block Congress from performing oversight?
Schiff on Sunday left open the possibility of issuing subpoenas to intelligence officials. Let me suggest Congress do that to all potential lawbreakers and anyone in the administration who refuses to produce documents in response to appropriate inquiries. Those subpoenas, if not heeded, should be followed by swift contempt citations.
There has to be a penalty, even a possibility of penalty, hanging over these officials’ heads, both to discourage continued wrongdoing and to hold accountable those who have cooperated with Trump’s ongoing obstruction of Congress and willful violation of laws. And in addition to forcing administration officials to choose between the president and civil consequences he can’t overturn, Congress should make clear to the public that the “law and order” president is neither following the laws nor providing order.
“It’s well past time for Congress to lose its subpoena inhibitions, now that the Roberts court has unanimously rejected the administration’s claims of absolute presidential immunity in a ringing reaffirmation of the principle that no executive official is above the law,” says constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe. “The White House participants who engaged in flagrant Hatch Act violations should all be held in contempt if they defy facially valid congressional subpoenas, and there’s no legitimate basis for the new administration to give such participants a bye just because the president personally isn’t covered by the Hatch Act.”
He adds, “On the contrary, whatever considerations of prudence might lead an incoming administration to refrain from what might look like political reprisals against its vanquished predecessor in the Oval Office have no application to the rank-and-file enablers of forbidden politicization of executive office.”
Democratic nominee Joe Biden should state that his attorney general would be free to consider and pursue all contempt citations in a new election. Biden should not duplicate Trump’s pattern of threatening to “lock up” political adversaries, but he can indicate that it is Congress’s job to enforce subpoenas and contempt citations and for a properly apolitical Justice Department to pursue any criminal wrongdoing. Biden should address the lawlessness in the Trump administration, the criminal convictions of so many of Trump’s associates, investigations into his own financial activities, his profiting off the presidency, his refusal to condemn lawbreaking by police and white supremacist groups, and efforts to conceal Russian meddling from Congress.
Trump coined “Crooked Hillary” to play on the public’s wariness of her ethical conduct. His greatest misdeed remains his refusal to protect American lives. But right up there is his habitual unrepentant lawbreaking. It’s long past time to end his sense of impunity.
