What these polls might not be capturing, however, is a series of recent scandals involving Ohio Republicans. These events might give anti-Trumpers reason to hope the president’s prospects here are in jeopardy.

On July 21, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Larry Householder, was awakened by federal agents converging on his southeastern Ohio farmhouse. They were there to arrest him in connection with a $60 million racketeering and bribery investigation. Four others — lobbyists and Householder associates — were also arrested around the state in connection with the probe.

According to the criminal complaint, Householder funneled millions of dollars in contributions from Akron-based electric utility FirstEnergy Solutions into a non-reportable account. He then used the funds both for personal expenses and to support the 2018 election of Republican lawmakers — dubbed “Team Householder” — who would be loyal to him, back his bid to become speaker and then push for legislation providing a $1 billion taxpayer bailout for two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio owned by FirstEnergy.

Indeed, as planned, Householder was elected speaker last year in a close vote after he cut a deal with Democrats. The bailout bill passed the legislature and was quickly signed into law by Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine. A referendum effort to overturn the bill was opposed by FirstEnergy, Householder and others using money and tactics that also factor into the federal charges.

“This is likely the largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio,” said U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. “This was a quid pro quo. This was pay to play.”

After the scandal broke, DeWine and others initially resisted calls to repeal the tainted legislation. “The policy is good policy,” the governor said on July 22. “Because people did bad things does not mean the policy is not a good policy.” But the next day, DeWine reversed course. “No matter how good this policy is, the process by which this bill was passed is simply not acceptable,” DeWine said. “That process, I believe, has forever tainted the bill and now the law itself.”

By week’s end, DeWine and almost all Republican House members called for Householder’s removal as speaker, which was soon accomplished by a unanimous vote of his colleagues, including Team Householder members. FirstEnergy and the officials caught up in the probe, meanwhile, deny wrongdoing.

Will a Republican scandal of such magnitude spell trouble in Ohio for Trump? It’s not clear, at least not yet. Mark Weaver, a Republican strategist with years of Ohio experience, told me the Householder debacle could make a difference of a point or two, which, in a very close race — as Ohio’s is shaping up to be — might determine Trump’s fate. But the scandal’s timing, relatively removed from November, and the absence of marquee names, could mitigate the damage come Election Day.

Weaver added that the Householder imbroglio is unlikely to upend even state legislative races, since most districts are drawn to favor Republicans and “competent Democrat candidates did not come forward” before the scandal broke. Even Householder himself, who remains on the ballot, will only face write-in opposition in November. And he has survived bad press before. Householder also served as speaker from 2001 to 2004, when term limits forced him out of office, exiting Columbus in the midst of an FBI investigation that resulted in scandalous headlines about campaign kickbacks, but no charges.

Still, neither law enforcement nor the media is letting the scandal die. DeVillers, the federal prosecutor, said after the initial arrests: “We’re not done with this case. There are a lot of federal agents knocking on a lot of doors.” The state’s major newspapers are following the money, reporting on which House members were supported by funds from the same sources tied to Householder.

There’s no telling what could happen between now and November, especially if new information comes to light. In presidential elections that are increasingly decided by the shift of a handful of votes, a widespread perception that Republicans are corrupt could put Biden over the top. As Weaver acknowledged, the state of the race could easily change “with another round of arrests.”

As pundits prepare their list of possible October surprises, the scandal engulfing Ohio’s Republican leaders is one to watch.