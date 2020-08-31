But it is a notable case study illustrating two vitally important realities of this era. It shows how President Trump and the Republican Party have turned the judiciary into an arena of shameless partisan politics, and it reminds us of just how spectacularly corrupt this president is.

The question at hand is whether Congress, when it issues a subpoena to the executive branch, can go to the courts to enforce it if the executive branch refuses to comply. In the ruling Monday, two Republican-appointed judges said the answer is no.

AD

AD

If the ruling were to hold up, it would mean that no future president or his administration would ever have to comply with a subpoena again. Those subpoenas — a critical part of Congress’s ability to conduct oversight — would be effectively meaningless. Every president could say, as Trump has, that they’ve decided that what they do is none of Congress’s businesses, and that the legislative branch can go to hell.

We all know that if this was Barack Obama or Bill Clinton making this incredible claim — that their administrations had the right to ignore any congressional subpoena they want, or all subpoenas — there’s no way in the world these judges would agree.

We’ve seen this so many times: Conservative judges whose principles turn 180 degrees when a Republican becomes president, and their views on executive power suddenly become expansive and generous. What distinguishes the current moment is that Trump and those who work for him make legal claims that go farther than even President George W. Bush ever contemplated, including the idea that he has complete immunity from any investigation or inquiry into his behavior, official or otherwise.

AD

AD

Which brings us to the subject of this particular dispute. The House Judiciary Committee wants to talk to McGahn about events about which he testified to then-special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Even though that seems like a century ago, they’re essential to remember, especially as we consider whether to give Trump a second term.

As Mueller detailed, “On June 17, 2017, the President called McGahn at home and directed him to call the Acting Attorney General and say that the Special Counsel had conflicts of interest and must be removed.” This direction was so shocking even to a Trump partisan like McGahn that he didn’t carry it out, “deciding that he would resign rather than trigger what he regarded as a potential Saturday Night Massacre.”

He didn’t resign but, some months later, the event was reported in the press. Enraged at the revelation, Trump told McGahn to publicly deny the story — in other words, to lie — but McGahn refused. Trump then instructed staff secretary Rob Porter to have McGahn create a document “for our files” denying that Trump had instructed him to have Mueller fired.

AD

AD

Again, McGahn refused, since that document would have been a lie, showing a commitment to basic standards of honesty that must have struck most in the Trump administration as bizarre.

To be clear, this isn’t some liberal’s interpretation of those events. It comes from McGahn’s own testimony to Mueller. As Susan Hennessey of Lawfare has argued, this should have been the basis for a separate article of impeachment.

But even if that ship has sailed (not that Trump couldn’t be impeached again if he’s reelected), Congress quite naturally has some more questions for McGahn. But perhaps realizing that he was a little too candid with Mueller, he and the Trump administration now take the position that he should not have to answer any more questions.

AD

If this ruling from the D.C. Circuit stands, the implications are appalling. Without any way to enforce its subpoenas, Congress would be at the mercy of any president, who would now be granted sole discretion in what they would like to turn over and whom they would allow to testify. Something tells me that when Republicans were mounting eight separate investigations of Benghazi, they wouldn’t have found that to be such a good idea.

AD

Or to take one more example, the House Oversight Committee is preparing to issue subpoenas to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking documents on the moves that have slowed down mail delivery and his communications with Trump and the president’s reelection campaign. According to this court’s ruling, DeJoy could respond, “Nah, I think I’d rather not,” and there would be nothing Congress could do about it.

If Trump wins a second term, it is almost guaranteed to be even more corrupt than the first, not just because it’s his natural inclination, but because he knows what he can get away with. And as this ruling shows, there are plenty of other Republicans eager to help him do it.

AD

Watch Opinions videos: