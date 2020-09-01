Economists in Mexico are alarmed. “No one has gone through what we are about to experience in the coming months,” wrote columnist Macario Schettino. Economist Valeria Moy agrees. “This year Mexico will experience the greatest economic crisis in almost 100 years,” Moy wrote. “But not everything is the fault of the coronavirus; much of this crisis is made at home.” For economics professor Isaac Katz, the blame lies with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president. “The refusal to implement a countercyclical fiscal policy and the lack of government support for companies, employment and family income could have attenuated the shock,” Katz said. Instead, it has left “the productive apparatus in a situation of notable weakness.”

López Obrador does not share Katz’s pessimism. He doesn’t share his own finance minister’s, either.

Quite the contrary. As he approaches the second anniversary of his landslide victory in 2018, López Obrador has chosen to construct an alternate reality — one that he preaches with religious zeal. “I have the enormous joy of helping humble people, the dispossessed,” López Obrador recently said in an ad.

His penchant for magical thinking has extended to his administration’s disastrous handling of the pandemic. Throughout the crisis, López Obrador has chosen to ignore basic sanitary norms, touring the country during quarantine, refusing to wear a sanitary mask (he made an exception when he visited President Trump a couple of months ago) and promising a premature conclusion to the virus’s devastation in Mexico. “Mexico has set an example for the world,” López Obrador said in early June. This is nonsense. The country has paid a heavy price for its government’s ineptness: Only India, Brazil and the United States have higher numbers of reported deaths.

On Tuesday, during his second annual address, López Obrador doubled down on his rosy diagnosis of the country’s predicament and his government’s response. He was particularly admiring of his own performance in a time of crisis. “I don’t want to brag, but we have the best government for the worst moment,” he boasted. His formula for tackling the pandemic’s economic challenges, he said, was “unique and different.” What made it special, he explained, was his decision to deliver aid directly to the poor, bypassing the business sector (including thousands of small businesses that are the backbone of the Mexican economy).

Critics have questioned López Obrador’s intentions, pointing out the risk of creating a political clientele rather than truly effective social programs. López Obrador then touted the creation of close to 100,000 jobs, a fraction of those lost and far from the 2 million jobs he promised for 2020. “López Obrador is touting a recovery when what we are seeing is merely a bounce,” analyst Jorge Suárez Vélez told me. “If you throw a dead cat from a fourth floor, it will bounce. It doesn’t mean it’s alive.”

Even if the facts point to a severe crisis, López Obrador seems set on propping up his misleading narrative. He also wants to divert attention away from the pandemic and its consequences and onto a useful boogeyman: the past. López Obrador has opened the possibility of judicial processes against five of Mexico’s former presidents over their alleged involvement in corruption cases. Conveniently, he has said he’s personally opposed to the idea, but has left it up to Mexicans to decide through a legally questionable referendum. The catch? The referendum would coincide exactly with Mexico’s next election, in June 2021, when control of Congress will be in play. This is no accident.

López Obrador seems more interested in consolidating power than in exercising it responsibly. And if he has to twist the facts around the country’s mess or incite the public into prosecuting previous governments for electoral gain, so be it.