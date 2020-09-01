In other words, Trump confirmed everything Biden had accused him of — fomenting violence, egging on white supremacists, seeking advantage by stoking White fear and encouraging police abuse. (Trump still has yet to condemn the shooting of Jacob Blake or to even speak with his family.)

Biden on Monday night put out a written statement — surely a preview of ads and speeches to come — deploring Trump’s refusal to condemn violence. “Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence,” Biden said. “He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it.”

Indeed, Trump either so identifies with white supremacists or believes his base does that he would rather defend violent Whites and be seen as abdicating his oath of office than to speak harshly of White aggressors. Biden concluded, “So once again, I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period … If Donald Trump can’t say that, then he is unfit to be President, and his preference for more violence — not less — is clear.” I think we know how that is going to play out.

Trump seems to have gotten it into his head that the way to win over women, college-educated Whites and suburbanites is to sound like George Wallace. Cast Blacks as agitators and radicals and defend White violence. Alternatively, Trump may be so deluded as to believe that there is an electoral majority of white supremacists out their looking for their standard-bearer.

Republicans who decided to forgo any platform in favor of “Whatever Trump says goes!” now have a problem on their hands. They’ve saddled up to this guy. Some appeared at the Republican National Convention. None, at least no current officeholders, has condemned Trump’s incendiary language or repudiated Trump’s defense of White violence.

One wonders how that will fly for Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Martha McSally (Ariz.), David Perdue (Ga.), John Cornyn (Tex.) and others on the ballot in November. Will they condemn Trump or the violence? Will they acknowledge that a president who eggs on white supremacists is unfit to serve? Surely all their Democratic opponents will tie them to the race-baiting, murder-excusing president whom they have steadfastly refused to repudiate (and whom they refused to convict of brazenly unconstitutional conduct).

Trump lives inside the Fox News world of made-up and twisted facts. In the real world, his defense of White thugs and police misconduct is unlikely to play well.