Fair enough, you might say — if media organizations were reporting that Trump had a series of mini-strokes and it wasn’t true, you could see why the president would want to correct the record.

Except as far as anyone can tell, no media anywhere had reported that Trump had a series of mini-strokes. He was the one who brought it up out of nowhere.

Or not precisely out of nowhere. The event that seems to have prompted this outburst is the upcoming publication of “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President” by New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt.

The book reports that when Trump made an unusual unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in November 2019, “in the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized.”

Which suggests it was something serious. But Schmidt reported nothing about “a series of mini-strokes.”

That’s not to say that, over the years, there hasn’t been speculation about whether Trump has a neurological problem of some kind. Some have pointed to his trouble descending a ramp, the way he sometimes struggles to drink water with one hand, or his occasional slurring of words to suggest that he is concealing a deficit or illness.

So could the behaviors Trump displays be consistent with someone who had suffered a stroke or a series of mini-strokes? Sure. For instance, stroke patients and those with diseases such as multiple sclerosis sometimes experience “foot drop,” which can cause one of your feet to drag; that would make descending a ramp difficult. But most of the time, Trump seems to walk fine.

So it’s almost impossible to know, especially because, if Trump had actually suffered a significant medical event, he and his administration would be guaranteed to lie about it.

Further complicating the matter is the way Trump constantly asserts his mental and physical superiority and hits back wildly at criticisms real and imagined. During the 2016 campaign, he dictated a letter under his doctor’s signature claiming that “His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary," and that Trump would "be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

More recently, the president has spoken often about the neurological exam he got, apparently during that visit to Walter Reed, bizarrely using it to claim that it demonstrated his superhuman intelligence. In fact, the exam — which typically involves things like identifying pictures of animals, drawing a clock face and remembering numbers and words — is given not to assess your IQ but to learn whether you’re suffering from the sort of cognitive deficit that can come from dementia or a stroke.

But Trump claimed that when he took the test, the doctors were so impressed with his results that they said “That’s amazing. How did you do that?” His reenactment of the Einstein-level achievement (“Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”) became a meme used to mock him for being such a fool.

This all has the air of chickens coming home to roost given that, in 2016, Trump repeatedly suggested that Hillary Clinton was covering up some serious illness. The Trump campaign aired ads showing her coughing and stumbling. The lie was echoed in every part of the conservative media universe, from Breitbart to Fox News to, perhaps most critically, the National Enquirer.

At the same time the Enquirer was working with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to cover up the future president’s extramarital affairs, it was splashing the then-Democratic nominee on its covers week after week with fantastical stories of her supposed illnesses, everything from Alzheimer’s disease to brain cancer to, yes, strokes.

That’s not to mention that Trump regularly says that people he disagrees with, whether it’s Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi, are mentally ill or demented. It’s fair to say there is no one in American public life who has tossed off more false accusations of illness than Donald Trump.

So I don’t claim to know whether Trump suffered, as he says, “a series of mini-strokes.” It’s extremely difficult to diagnose from afar, even if you’re a medical professional, which I am not. What I do know is that if Trump actually were the victim of a false allegation of infirmity — which, to repeat, no journalists are actually making — no one would be less justified in complaining.

