A new report from the Center for American Progress takes a first stab at sketching out some broad strokes. The overriding ideas here are both that key components of DHS’s fundamental mission need to be overhauled and that much stricter oversight must be put in place to rein in the potential for abuses.

Consider what we’ve learned. ABC News reported Wednesday that a DHS intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement agencies of Russian disinformation designed to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s mental health was withheld. This came after a senior official intervened to stop it, insisting that it must be cleared by acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf, yet it still hasn’t been circulated.

Meanwhile, Wolf himself — who still hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate, which is itself outrageous — has been twisting the department’s mission in a highly questionable way, apparently to serve President Trump’s reelection needs.

Wolf presided over the sending of federal law enforcement officials to Portland, Ore., to confront protests and unrest, which proceeded even though local officials strongly objected and said it would make things worse.

This was plainly done to help provide Trump with propagandistic imagery, both for his reelection campaign and to give him the sort of authoritarian thrill ride that had been denied him when he proved unable to send federal troops into U.S. cities.

Wolf also went on Tucker Carlson’s show and claimed the Justice Department is investigating leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and that arrests might be forthcoming. Whether true or just an effort to excite Trump’s base, it’s highly inappropriate for someone in this putatively apolitical position to openly declare that law enforcement is targeting Trump’s political foes.

On top of all this, the New York Times reports that a DHS program started a year ago to counter domestic extremist and white-supremacist threats has basically been sidelined. One senior official who resigned in April is now explicitly saying the department hasn’t mounted a clear effort to take on violent right-wing extremists, even as Trump winks at such groups.

We often forget that in DHS, we’re still dealing with the legacy of the massively over-militarized response to the Sept. 11 attacks. But the CAP report seeks to remind us of this, noting that this “behemoth” was “forged at a time of significant national fear.”

The current buildup of national challenges — combined with the abuses we’re seeing now — shows in a fresh way the need for a major overhaul, the report argues. Its original focus has left DHS slow to “pivot” to deal with issues such as white-supremacist terrorism and even aspects of the pandemic. And because the agency is such a massive hodgepodge of different functions, oversight is very difficult.

How can we begin to do something about this? The report suggests several initial ideas.

One is to substantially restrict the mission to which immigration enforcement agents can be reassigned. A second is to limit them largely to activities oriented around border enforcement.

These changes would deal with problems like those created by Wolf, who dispatched many such agents to Portland almost as though they were Trump’s personal authoritarian strike force. The result was all kinds of confusion as agents without missions that could be clearly understood by the public descended on protesters.

Relatedly, a third reform suggested by CAP is to require that any domestic missions undertaken by law enforcement must have been requested by state and local officials, and drawn up in written agreements with them. This would avoid the federal-state clashes we saw in Portland, which one former Republican homeland security secretary said created constitutional problems and generated unnecessary risk.

Another reform would be to substantially beef up DHS’s internal oversight mechanisms and make them more transparent with Congress. Better oversight could restore public confidence in the agency after the Portland fiasco and could shed more light on things such as burying the warning of Russian disinformation and the failure to take right-wing domestic extremism more seriously.

Presumably, many reforms like these could be done via executive discretion — i.e., a president could order them — though Congress could also try to codify some reforms in statute. One move by Congress might be to reduce funding for immigration detention, which would hopefully figure in a broader set of reforms designed to rationalize our hideously deformed immigration system.

If Biden and his fellow Democrats do win the election, there will be an extraordinary amount of fumigation to undertake. But one key target will have to be DHS, which will require this level of reform at minimum — and probably much more.