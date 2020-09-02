Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh went so well, he now has made it into an ad:

Trump, meanwhile, is insisting he definitely did not have any mini-strokes while his vice president cannot recall being put on standby when Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (how could someone forget that?). The president is back to blaming others for racial violence during his presidency, babbling about mysterious people in “dark shadows” controlling his opponent. Then there was his rambling about soup. “And you have people coming over with bags of soup — big bags of soup. And they lay it on the ground, and the anarchists take it and they start throwing it at our cops, at our police,” he said in late July referring to some unknown soup posse. “And if it hits you, that’s worse than a brick because that’s got force. It’s the perfect size. It’s, like, made perfect. And when they get caught, they say, ‘No, this is just soup for my family.’” Trump meandered on: “And then the media says, ‘This is just soup. These people are very, very innocent. They’re innocent people. These are just protesters. Isn’t it wonderful to allow protesting?’” I have no idea what he was talking about, and I suspect neither did he.

When Trump says that Kenosha residents “want to see law and order. That’s the change they want,” it is an admission he is not a law-and-order politician. To get law and order, just as Trump said, we need a change. Trump never changes because he never admits error or manages to confront reality.

Trump cannot even go on Fox News (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor) these days without digging himself a deeper hole. He is trying to make the case Biden is impaired but Trump’s fantastical allegations come across as desperate, delusional and deeply worrisome. Do you want the guy promising to work with leaders “on what structural changes needed to be made in policing, including on issues such as use of excessive force,” or the guy who denies there is a problem and wants to talk about soup and ninja-like characters on airplanes? Do you want the guy who condemns all violence, or the one who comes up with defenses for the White militia member who allegedly murdered two people?

It was only Sunday that nervous Biden supporters thought he should go to Kenosha and “defend” himself. It’s Trump who went, gained nothing, finds himself on defense and, in the words of a Biden spokesperson, demonstrates “what we’ve seen from him all along: self-centered divisiveness accompanied by zero solutions.” And a really weird story about soup.