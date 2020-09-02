Wasn’t it only months ago that three armed White guys gunned down an unarmed Black man going for a jog, and the presiding prosecutor tried to justify it by saying the shooters reasonably suspected Ahmaud Arbery of burglary? Wasn’t it only a few years ago that George Zimmerman gunned down 17-year-old Trayvon Martin and pleaded exactly what Rittenhouse’s defenders are asserting now: self-defense? Wasn’t it only last century that thousands of White people lynched thousands of Black people, claiming that they, too, were protecting themselves and theirs?

What’s new isn’t that this is happening. What’s new is that the president is volunteering defenses for an act of vigilantism: “I guess it looks like he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” President Trump said Monday evening. “He would have been — probably would have been killed.” The accused’s lawyers say, similarly, that their client “exercised his God-given, constitutional, common law and statutory law right to self-defense.” But that’s their job; it is not the president’s.

Justifying vigilantism has previously been left to those on the fringes, or at least, those out of power rather than those who hold it. Plenty of people offered their full-throated support of Zimmerman, but plenty of politicians held their tongues in check. Former governor Jeb Bush defended his state’s stand-your-ground law by stressing how the case wasn’t covered by it; even Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King said merely that he regretted the issue hadn’t been “handled exclusively with law and order.”

The tactic until now for rule-makers sympathetic to rule-breakers has been to condone by neglecting to condemn. Even Trump must know that; after all, “very fine people on both sides” was a way of talking around the individual person on a single side who crushed Heather Heyer with his car at a 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Conservatives relied on exactly this impulse in the trap they tried to set for Joe Biden by demanding the Democratic nominee respond to the violence accompanying anti-racism uprisings across the country: They hoped to watch as Biden stayed silent, and then use his silence as a cudgel.

This is also the tradition progressives relied on in the trap they tried to set for Trump when they dared him to speak about Kenosha. Yet Trump saw not trap, but opportunity. Instead of denouncing lawlessness, Trump presented an excuse for it — and, implicitly, encouragement of it.

As many Americans as may have believed in Zimmerman’s righteousness back in 2012, they could scarcely have expected to hear the neighborhood watchman’s praises sung from the bully pulpit, even if a Republican occupied it, or to see him speaking at a party convention. Yet the Republican convention already featured a different set of citizens threatening to take justice into their own hands: Mark and Patricia McCloskey earned a spot at the event because they brandished firearms at demonstrators outside their home in St. Louis in June.

Of course, the felony-charge-facing McCloskeys only waved their guns around. They didn’t fire them, and they certainly didn’t kill anyone. But the narratives elevating them and this AR-15-toting teenager began in the same fever swamps, and the White House has plucked both out for rehabilitation on the national stage. This creates a dangerous imbalance in the ecosystem: Not only has the border dissipated between the fringe and the mainstream, but the administration is deliberately transplanting the inhabitants of one into the other.

The strangest thing isn’t that the president is throwing his weight behind extremists, but that these extremists are accused of violating the very laws Trump is tasked with executing. The reluctance of elected officials to display even a public inkling of support for vigilantes hasn’t arisen only from a fear of appearing too radical. Rather, it has arisen from a fear of undermining the same system of which those officials are a part — of dampening their own power. Why should Trump give up the government monopoly on force that makes his position so formidable? And why should he imply a problem exists that he, alone, can’t fix? He claims that he is capable of quelling the violence Democratic mayors have let run rampant. There ought to be no need, then, for self-styled militiamen to protect property, or to protect themselves.

Trumpism runs on aggrievement, which perhaps necessitates the president painting himself as an outsider even when he’s on the inside. Yet the impulse to ally with vigilantes against his own state may stem from something more: that he doesn’t like the laws he’s tasked with executing. They don’t allow him to stop meddlesome protesters with a stroke of his pen, or to order the action he gestured at in a tweet earlier this summer: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” It is little wonder that a leader who has discovered that the rules can constrict him as well as empower him shrugs when he sees those rules broken. As long as, that is, they’re broken in service of his own cause.

