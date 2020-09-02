Start with the money. The Biden campaign’s jaw-dropping, unprecedented blizzard of more than $364 million in donations for the month of August — with 95 percent coming from “grassroots supporters” (1.5 million of the total 4 million donors gave for the first time last month) and 57 percent coming from online — gives former vice president Joe Biden all the money he needs for the final stretch."Moreover, the outpouring of support and number of small donors are an indication of excitement for a candidate who was supposed to have difficulty with online fundraising and a less-than-enthusiastic base. The reason may be simple: Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), whose selection as Biden’s running mate drove an outpouring of support in the days following the announcement.

Trump’s entire effort over the past couple of weeks has been an effort to paint the Democratic nominee as enfeebled and himself as the law-and-order candidate. Instead, Trump is having trouble fending off the perception he is off his rocker, as the latest Lincoln Project ad suggests:

On the law-and-order side, Biden effectively flipped the script this way by reminding Americans that the violence has taken place in Trump’s America and that Trump has incited violence. The Biden campaign thinks this is a compelling message:

Moreover, Biden continues to lead Trump in polling on the law-and-order issue. A new Morning Consult-Politico poll reported on Wednesday that "47 percent of voters said they trust Biden more to handle public safety, compared to 39 percent who said they place more trust in Trump. The president’s deficit on safety — one of many issues on which Biden is more trusted — comes as Trump has sought to portray the former vice president as a danger to voters’ personal security in advertising, on Twitter and perhaps most prominently during his Aug. 27 address from the Republican National Convention.”

This might explain why Biden feels confident in going to Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday; rather than avoid the law-and-order issue, he seems to be saying, “Bring it on.”

Biden has a 7.5 percent national lead in the FiveThirtyEight average, a tick down from a peak of about 9 points. Even still, he has remained remarkably steady since June. He maintains leads in battleground states such as Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin and New Hampshire. Based on current polling, Biden has more than enough to surpass 270 electoral votes needed to win.

The race could certainly change in nine weeks, although none of the recent events seems to have recast the race. The conventions are over; the debates remain. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the moderators for the three presidential debates — Fox News’s Chris Wallace (who made mincemeat of Trump in their last interview), CSPAN’s Steve Scully and NBC News’s Kristen Welker. It is far from certain that Trump can maintain his a-factual, conspiracy-laden mind-set with an aggressive opponent and unflinching moderator — although there is plenty of research to suggest debates do not change voters’ minds.

As for real-world conditions, we do know that coronavirus deaths will continue to rise and that unemployment will remain quite high by historic standards. No wonder Trump seems increasingly frantic and inclined to spew outlandish conspiracy theories.

