But it’s more complicated than that. One simple concept — reversion to the mean — can explain why.

Mean reversion isn’t very complicated: It’s the idea that a number that is tracked over time — whether a candidate’s standing in the polls or a company’s financial returns — might fluctuate, but in the long term, it tends to return to its historical average.

In a political context, American voters are divided roughly 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. A candidate from one party who beats expectations in the early going often loses ground as wandering voters return home to their party of choice. When it comes to the 2020 election, even a little bit of mean reversion would significantly lower Biden’s odds of winning.

To see the impact of this concept on the rest of the presidential election, we need to look at what might happen if voters didn’t naturally drift to their partisan homes. To do that, I built a simple election simulator that looks at fluctuations in the polls in previous elections and how accurate those polls were, then uses that historical data to simulate thousands of possible outcomes of the 2020 election based on the data we have about this race so far. What it doesn’t do is automatically assume the race will tighten — the model simulates some cases where Biden gains ground, and some where he loses it.

This model is optimistic for Biden — it gives him a roughly 5-in-6 chance of winning. Trump can still win in this model, but it’s difficult. He’d have to gain on Biden quickly, beat the polls on Election Day (again) or, more likely, both.

But adding a little mean reversion significantly changes the odds.

I tweaked the model so that the trailing candidate will regain some ground as partisans get off the fence or leave the leading candidate’s bandwagon. Partisanship isn’t all-powerful in this model: In some simulations, Trump loses loyal Republicans, and in others, Biden hemorrhages supporters. Moreover, the effect of mean reversion dwindles as Election Day gets closer and more voters lock in their choices.

When these changes were added to the simulator, Trump’s odds went up fast.

In this case, Trump has a 1-in-4 chance of winning. That’s the same as the likelihood of flipping a coin twice and getting heads both times.

It’s not an unrealistic scenario. If Trump lures some wayward Republicans back to his side by taking credit for an economic upswing or the development of a coronavirus vaccine, it’s much easier to imagine how he could climb out of the hole he’s dug for himself. Biden, who has managed to assemble a huge tent of Democrats and self-exiled Republicans, could start to make mistakes on the campaign trail as he tries to manage the often-competing impulses of his supporters. Trump could settle for peeling a few more points off Biden’s margin and again win the electoral college while losing the popular vote. Trump is much closer to winning key swing states such as Florida and Pennsylvania than he is to winning the overall popular vote.

None of these scenarios are inevitable. Given how unusual this year, and this presidency, have been, Biden could fight off mean reversion and win in a landslide. Nor are the tools we use to generate these predictions all-seeing: no one model can account for all the factors that influence elections, capture every detail of a national race or anticipate every possible outcome.

But these forecasts are useful not because they can tell us definitively what will happen — they can’t — but because they help us envision a wide range of things that can happen. Biden’s lead is fragile. Yes, he’s ahead and a Democratic landslide is on the table. But Trump has a real electoral college advantage, and conditions are extremely volatile this year. After the Republican National Convention and the riots in Kenosha, Wis., Democrats should keep an eye out for any sign of a Trump resurgence. If they want to fight off another Trump term, they’ll need to stay alert, and to remember how much impact small changes can have on this race.

