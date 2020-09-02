The new strategy is to portray Trump — the arsonist who has poured gasoline on every simmering ember of America’s racial divides for years — as America’s firefighter.

This strategy assumes that Americans are more racist than rational. Trump is banking on the idea that suburban White voters in Midwestern swing states fear Black people and Black Lives Matter more than they do an incompetent, bigoted conspiracy theorist who responds to a deadly pandemic with narcissism, blame-shifting and hypotheses about the curative powers of disinfectants.

And yes, it could work. But there’s also a chance that Trump’s open racial pandering will backfire with Midwestern swing voters. Joe Biden can ensure that it does by speaking clearly, compassionately and directly to the very voters who Trump is trying to target.

I lived in the suburban Midwest for 25 years. I went to high school in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. As in most Midwestern suburban districts, the demographics there are politically straightforward: reasonably affluent people who are also comparatively educated. The standard voter there is a fiscal conservative but a social progressive, someone who wants low taxes and small government, but who also voted to legalize same-sex marriage. From 1961 to 2018, Republicans held Minnesota’s 3rd District, including two decades with Jim Ramstad — a pro-choice, low-tax moderate. In 2018, Republicans lost the seat. It wasn’t close. The Democratic (DFL) challenger, now-Rep. Dean Phillips, won by 11 points. Trump’s behavior — including his open racism — repulsed voters.

In the 2018 midterm elections, the Republican closing message featured a series of fearmongering anti-immigrant ads. Many worried that it would work, refocusing the campaign on race rather than results. In the end, the result was a historic landslide defeat of Republicans.

Trump and many observers have internalized the condescending view that Midwestern suburbanites are all a bunch of latent racists, just waiting for the next Willie Horton-style ad to scare them into voting based on fear of minorities. Yes, there are plenty of racists in the suburban Midwest, just as there are plenty of racists spread across America. But most of them already like Trump.

In fact, many who are on the fence — the swing voters who swept the Democratic challenger into office in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District — are persuaded by Trump’s tax plans but repelled by his bigotry. They may be scared of riots and looting, and rightly so. But they are also scared of White extremist vigilantes with assault weapons being encouraged or defended by the man in the White House, especially after one such man allegedly murdered two people. And they are scared of being exposed to a virus that has been allowed to run rampant because the president had no plan. What they are not scared of is Joe Biden.

Biden underscored that with a line from his recent speech addressing the unrest: “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?” Biden does not. Voters know that. But he still could lose the election if he mishandles the response to vigilantes, looting and unrest.

Biden should reiterate that he unequivocally denounces violence, looting and intimidation. In his campaign stops to the Midwest, he should repeat that point, combined with outlining further plans to address racist policing and systemic inequality. He should pledge to not just put out the fires of racial violence but also to eliminate the sparks that cause them. The contrast with Trump would be stark.

But beyond that, Biden should simply call out Trump’s strategy for what it is: a campaign plot that hinges on the assumed racism of its targeted voters. His recent tweets about “the suburban housewife” being scared of an “invasion” of her neighborhood overseen by African American Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) showcased precisely how little Trump thinks of his intended voters.

Here’s what Biden should say: “Trump thinks you’re a racist. He thinks that you’re scared of people who don’t look like you. But you’re better than that. You’re scared of those who stoke violence, who divide us and who don’t protect us. You’re scared of a president who praises white supremacists and refuses to listen to experts during a pandemic.”

Swing voters in Midwestern states are not the caricature that Trump and some pundits believe them to be. And Trump’s gambit, which relies on that caricature reflecting reality, might just backfire. Biden should work to make sure that it does.