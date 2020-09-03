Biden is right to focus on the headaches parents are experiencing as they try to balance work, child care and their children’s education. Parents face constant anxiety as to whether their kids are safe at school, of if at home, whether they are falling behind. Painting Trump as AWOL, Biden addressed Trump directly. “Where is the president? Why isn’t he working on this? We need emergency support funding for our schools — and we need it now. Mr. President, that is your job. That’s what you should be focused on — getting our kids back to school. He told Trump to “get off Twitter” and sit down with congressional leaders in the Oval Office to strike a stimulus deal that would include funds for state and local government and for schools.

Biden’s demeanor reflected the disgust and frustration many Americans feel with the lack of competent leadership from the administration. Just as he put the onus back on Trump for racial violence, which the president has incited, Biden put the responsibility on Trump for the breakdown of K-12 schooling.

Trump seems entirely unable and unwilling to engage Congress, to support schools through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (which will no longer provide personal protective equipment or cleaning materials to schools). With no new stimulus legislation remotely in the works, schools must go without much needed federal funding (for new ventilation systems and additional teachers, for example, needed to open schools with social distancing).

Trump’s lack of ability to tackle big problems goes to a bigger question: What does he do all day? Trump has perfected the art of deflecting blame — for the coronavirus pandemic, for the shuttered economy, for racial unrest and for closed schools. He is not alone in wondering how it is possible for a president to be so inattentive to multiple crises. The answer is that Trump does not actually do the job of president. He tweets, golfs, attacks opponents, conducts news conferences (nearly every day), invents conspiracies, watches TV and does interviews on Fox News. Beyond that, he is neither championing any legislation nor propounding any agenda. Trump has nothing to offer congressional negotiators or governors because his sole interest appears to center on soothing his own ego and hanging on to power. He does not know how to make a deal (he has always delegated matters to the Senate or his treasury secretary or chief of staff); he does not want to defuse racial conflict.

Biden is not offering anything all that revolutionary. He explains that you cannot revive the economy unless you defeat the virus. He understands that, without federal help, the states (including schools) cannot operate basic services. He knows inequality in education becomes aggravated when some students have help at home to navigate virtual learning and others do not. It’s Presidential Problem-Solving 101 to call congressional leaders in to forge a deal. All this takes is a normal, functioning president. Judging from recent polling showing Biden with big leads in swing states and a comfortable national lead, Americans are telling us they would like such a president.

