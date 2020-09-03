That case of a government official advocating for a private company stemmed from an article by Fahrenthold and fellow Post reporters Josh Dawsey and Joshua Partlow on the financial benefits that have flowed to Trump Organization properties from the U.S. government. Over the course of his presidency, Trump had alighted on his properties 271 times as of the article’s publication. “Through these trips, Trump has brought the Trump Organization a stream of private revenue from federal agencies and GOP campaign groups,” wrote Fahrenthold, Dawsey and Partlow. “Federal spending records show that taxpayers have paid Trump’s businesses more than $900,000 since he took office. At least $570,000 came as a result of the president’s travel, according to a Post analysis.”

Remember, in January 2017 a Trump attorney pledged ethical boundaries on this front: “President-elect Trump wants there to be no doubt in the minds of the American public that he is completely isolating himself from his business interests,” said attorney Sheri Dillon. There has been plenty of doubt, however. Instead of operating far from the orbit of the president, Trump properties have developed an expertise in billing the Secret Service for putting up their agents as they follow the president from spot to spot — a “captive” customer, in The Post’s telling.

Data in The Post on the Trump Organization’s bonanza comes not from anonymous sources — those shadowy characters so vulnerable to presidential attack — but rather from federal spending records. Even this White House would struggle to call such paperwork “fake,” so it attacked Fahrenthold, who in 2017 won a Pulitzer Prize for a series of articles exposing the shiftiness of the Trump Foundation.

The Erik Wemple Blog has sent multiple requests to the White House since last Thursday for the Fahrenthold Dossier. We have yet to receive an on-the-record reply. We are beginning to consider the possibility that there is no Fahrenthold Dossier.

It would be a surprise if there were such a document. Because just like most of his attacks, President Trump’s broadsides against the media melt into lazy mush upon inspection. In November 2018, for example, then-press secretary Sarah Sanders attempted to boot Jim Acosta from the White House grounds by revoking his press credentials. A ruthless, organized and savvy group of authoritarians might have known how to prepare the groundwork for such a muzzling. But not this crew: They failed to take the requisite procedural steps to preface the yanking of Acosta’s pass.

So they tried again in 2019, this time suspending the hard pass of Playboy correspondent Brian Karem for alleged unprofessional misconduct. Having perhaps learned from the Acosta experience, Sanders’s successor Stephanie Grisham mustered a valiant display of documents and alleged deliberations. Still she failed: First Amendment attorney Ted Boutrous blasted the White House’s very own credentials in judging professionalism, and Karem was back on the beat.

An even greater anti-media charade prevails over at the Trump campaign, which this year decided to sue the New York Times for an opinion piece regarding the Russia investigation. The suit alleged that the campaign had incurred financial damages because it had no recourse but to take out advertising to offset the piece’s alleged falsehoods. But that claim was problematic: As reported in this space, the Trump campaign never even took the cost-free step of requesting a correction from the New York Times when the piece was published. (The campaign has sued other outlets, too, including The Post).

Speaking of corrections, we asked The Post whether the Trump Organization had requested any from the newspaper in relation to any of Fahrenthold’s stories. To the best of the newspaper’s knowledge, replied a spokesperson, there have been no such requests. Fahrenthold himself went public last week seeking just such input:

The Erik Wemple Blog has also asked the Trump Organization about this whole Fahrenthold Dossier business. We haven’t yet received a reply.

The very idea of a Fahrenthold Dossier sounds like so much frivolity, a late-summer joke. Don’t laugh, though: The next anti-media demagogue won’t be so comically disorganized and inept. That would be impossible.