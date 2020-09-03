“I’m just going to be honest, Mr. Biden. I was told to go off this paper, but I can’t,” Bennett said through a mask, the straps clinging to her orange head wrap. “You need the truth. And I’m part of the truth.” For nearly five minutes, the organizer with Black Lives Activists Kenosha (BLAK) shared her pain and the pain of her community in a speech that was as eloquent as it was heartbreaking.

Such a moment was tailor-made for Biden. It plays right into his primary strength, empathy. But Biden’s critics leaped at Bennett, saying that she was “told to go off this paper” as some sort of sign that she slipped the control of the Biden campaign. Quite the contrary. The paper, Bennett told me in a phone conversation, came from BLAK.

Addressing the Democratic nominee, Bennett said her community was “heavily angry” to the point of protest so that their voices could be heard. She made it clear that there was a difference between protesters and rioters. She was speaking for and representing the former. And then Bennett spoke for herself:

“I’m only 31, and I’ve seen enough within these last two years to say I’m tired. I’m a mother. My oldest is 13. My twins are nine. I do this because I want their future to be better than what I have right now because my present is not good,” Bennett told Biden. “But I speak because I want the truth heard, and I speak for the people in this city because I live in this city and I’m out here with these people. A lot of people won’t tell the truth. But I’m telling the truth. It’s not what a lot of people think it is for us. We want the same exact rights as others. We want to be treated just like everyone else.”

“That piece of paper is from my organization. It was just little specific demands that we wanted put out there. But I felt like much more was needed to be said,” Bennett explained to me about why she went rogue. (A list of BLAK’s demands online include the arrest of the four officers present at Blake’s shooting, the termination of the police chief and the creation of a citizens review board with subpoena power.) “So, I didn’t go off our demands strictly on the paper. I spoke straight from my heart. ... I felt like he needed to hear more of what was from our hearts.”