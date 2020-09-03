While the media has made much of progressives prevailing in Democratic primaries, the reality is quite different. “For every one of those progressive triumphs, two moderate Democrats survived challenges in blue districts,” David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report reported last week. (Since then, Democratic Rep. Richard Neal in Massachusetts also held on to his seat despite a challenge from his left.) In fact, the new House may look even more moderate than the current one. Per Wasserman’s assessment: “Of the 29 Democrats with at least an even chance of coming to Congress in January, 11 have been endorsed by either or both of the left-leaning Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and Justice Democrats while 16 have been endorsed by either or both of the moderate NewDem Action Fund or Blue Dog PAC."

In all likelihood, then, the House will have more Democrats who are ideologically center-left, just like presidential nominee Joe Biden. You may remember that during the Democratic presidential primary when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) seemed to be picking up steam, among the most nervous Democrats were moderate House members. Now, they have a top of the ticket they can easily embrace.

“The name of the game in Congress is building majorities, and there simply is no doubt that the 2018 House majority was built by moderate Democrats. And if we win a 2020 Senate majority, it also will be built by moderates,” Matt Bennett, executive vice president of the moderate group Third Way, told me. “Changing a seat from sapphire blue to navy blue does nothing to stop [President] Trump or rescue our country. To do that, you have to flip from red to blue. And that has been the job of the New Democrats and Blue Dogs.” He added, “As Joe Biden’s nomination and the Wasserman findings remind us, the Democratic primary electorate is not taking its marching orders from red rose Twitter. They are selecting candidates who are passionate about making change and able to beat Republicans.”

AD

AD

In the Senate contests, the plethora of endangered Republican incumbents on the ballot from purple or even red states not only means they have more at-risk members than do Democrats (there are seven toss-ups or worse for Republican incumbents and only one for Democrats, according to the Cook Political Report); it also means Democrats will probably add more middle-of-the-road Democrats (e.g., John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Cal Cunningham of North Carolina, Steve Bullock of Montana, Mark Kelly of Arizona) than those from the far left of the party. (That may dash hopes of getting rid of the filibuster, but it would make for greater ideological consensus and compatibility with the White House, if Biden is elected.)

The flip side of this may be that the Republicans who survive may be those from heavily gerrymandered red House districts and Senate seats in deep-red states. While Democrats seem poised to scoop up a wider ideological segment of the country (“the big tent”), Republicans look more likely to be shut out of the White House and the majorities in both houses — saddled with the same extremists who have made the GOP unpalatable to most Americans.