I never want to hear Republicans complain about the debt again. The Post reports, “For the first time since World War II, the U.S. government’s debt will roughly equal the size of the entire American economy by the end of this year, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.” The numbers are eye-popping: “By the end of 2020, the amount of debt owed by the United States will amount to 98 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, the CBO said. That is up from 79 percent last year. Total government debt will surpass the U.S. economy’s size next year, the CBO said.” If Democrats win control of the government in November, why shouldn’t they feel free to spend with the same abandon Republicans have?

I never want to hear Republicans claim the “law and order” mantle again. They have supported a president who glorifies violent White militias. They sneer at lawful subpoenas, the emoluments clause and the Hatch Act. No administration since Richard Nixon’s has had more presidential associates and staffers indicted (and convicted).

No Senate Republican gets to complain about the qualities of a Democrat’s nominees after Trump nominated nine judges rated “unqualified” by the American Bar Association and put a flock of inexperienced and unqualified people in executive posts (e.g., Rex Tillerson, Matthew Whitaker, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kathy Kraninger, Richard Grenell).

Republicans have also lost the credibility to complain about executive overreach after they countenanced Trump’s efforts to snatch funds from the military to pay for the border wall, to deploy unmarked federal troops to states without consent of governors and to assert “absolute immunity” from subpoenas. And now that a Republican president has unilaterally sought to yank funds from “anarchist jurisdictions” and from cities that refused to allow local law enforcement to be dragooned into performing federal immigration enforcement — not to mention Trump’s attempt to prevent states from setting higher regulatory standards — Republicans do not get to waive the 10th Amendment flag when it suits their fancy. No more moaning about taxpayer-funded family trips or golf time. No more criticism of executive branch turnover.

Of course, just because Trump urged illegal conduct, encouraged voter fraud, ran up mammoth debt, associated with criminals, put incompetent cronies in top jobs, trashed the separations of powers and bilked the taxpayers does not mean Democrats should do the same. It does, however, mean that Republicans have lost the credibility to govern or to obstruct based on principles they abandoned during Trump’s tenure.

