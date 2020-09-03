But, as this new report confirms, it appears that some analysts at DHS really are trying to get the word out to stop Russian disinformation from polluting our election, even if some higher-ups might be less inclined to do the same. This latest one concerns Russian efforts to spread lies about something that preoccupies President Trump as much as Biden’s mental acuity does: vote-by-mail.
But it’s important to underscore a critical point about this: Russian disinformation and Trump disinformation are basically identical and have the same goals.
It isn’t just that Russian disinformation echoes what Trump has said about vote-by-mail due to coincidentally overlapping interests. It’s that Russian disinformation appears designed to assist in Trump’s effort to corrupt the election. And this is the case in several ways.
First, both Russian and Trumpian disinformation are trying to undermine confidence in the result itself. As ABC reports, the memo points to numerous ways vote-by-mail can supposedly get corrupted, say, through ballots sent to ineligible voters.
This is something Trump claims constantly, while he also insists both that extensive mail-balloting will inevitably taint the outcome and that the result will only be legitimate if Trump wins.
In this sense, in laying the groundwork to undermine public confidence in the validity of the outcome, Russian disinformation is trying to accomplish the same goal Trump is. Even if Trump cannot ultimately keep himself in power by casting doubt on the outcome — after all, what matters is the vote totals, not what Trump says about them — Trump’s own words indicate that he’s likely to tell his supporters the election was stolen from them if he loses, potentially fueling civil violence.
Russian disinformation may aid Trump in accomplishing that goal, too.
“Russia can help Trump by just amplifying what he says,” Clint Watts, an information warfare expert at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told me, adding that such efforts could also assist Trump if he tries to use uncertainty about the outcome to foment civil unrest among his supporters.
“The more volume of disinformation there is, the more people will believe it, and the more likely they’ll be enticed to mobilize,” Watts says.
There’s still more. Dig into the DHS memo itself and you’ll find that it says:
Since March 2020, Russian state media and proxy websites have … claimed that state election officials and policymakers leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic to justify politically-expedient decisions made on holding primary elections and implementing new voting processes and vote-by-mail programs allegedly designed to benefit specific candidates and influence election outcomes.
This idea — that local officials are using the coronavirus pandemic to cynically implement vote-by-mail in order to help Democrats — is a particularly disgusting notion that Trump’s allies are also spreading. But it, too, is designed to help Trump undermine confidence in the outcome: If vote-by-mail is the result of a diabolical plot to exploit the pandemic to help Democrats, obviously outstanding mail ballots can’t be trusted.
One last point: The DHS memo notes that this Russian disinformation has another goal, irrespective of the impact on Trump: “to sow distrust in democratic institutions and election outcomes.” That was a key goal of the original 2016 Russian sabotage effort.
What’s notable here is that Trump’s own intelligence officials are saying that this disinformation, in undermining confidence in our institutions and democracy, is bad for the country. Yet Trump himself continues to spread the same species of disinformation in the belief that it will help him.
Obviously, the fact that his own officials think this is detrimental to the national interest won’t dissuade him in the least.
