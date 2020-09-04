— President Trump, on Twitter, after urging voters to send their ballots in and then go vote in person

Donald Trump hates chaos and is very, very worried about the legitimacy of the voting process. That is why your president is asking you, fellow citizens, to please be sure to vote twice if you can! They will tell you if you can’t, probably. (This is, technically, a felony, but so often it seems that what the people around the president would like to do to help him is technically a felony, and this should not daunt anyone.)

So many people sacrificed so much for the vote. Dare we requite their sacrifice by only voting once? Susan B. Anthony (recently pardoned) would be ashamed. No, far better to honor the sanctity of voting and protect it from those who would violate it by voting as many times as possible. This will show that the process is working.

In the same oxymoronic spirit, we would like to thank the Americans who have shown up bristling with guns and shot people on the streets of cities to prevent lawlessness. Help fight against the breakdown of civil society: Shoot people in the streets!

This is government of, by and for the paradox. Help fight nepotism and those who would use their public office to benefit their family members! Make certain you vote for the administration that has made Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump its senior advisers, and the president who has been working hard to make Donald Trump Jr.’s book a bestseller!

To show that you are serious about ending misinformation on Facebook, let’s make Breitbart a trusted news source! To preserve the integrity of our census, we had better stop it right now, before it goes any further. To safeguard the rule of law, let’s commute Roger Stone’s sentence!

In order to better ensure the integrity of our institutions, let’s circumvent the confirmation process!

What we are advocating is to prevent chaos, not sow it. We are here to protect LAW AND ORDER! Law and order is what we say it is: It is us voting twice, deliberately, in gleeful defiance of state law; it is not you voting once, because you didn’t realize you couldn’t. It is us showing up at statehouses armed to the teeth, not you assembled in peaceful protest. It is what we say it is. Doesn’t it feel lawful? Aren’t you sick of winning? None of this is mind-breaking to contemplate.

Help maintain the security of our elections! Vote multiple times in defiance of the law! (And just to be absolutely certain that no one is meddling in the elections, let’s invite Russia to see whether they can do it! If the system is working, they shouldn’t be able to. Better safe than sorry!)

To safeguard the integrity of pies in windows, the president would like to urge you to try your hardest to steal one. To protect the integrity of this delicate snow globe, please, throw it against a wall and see if you can shatter it. To preserve America, put Donald Trump in charge.