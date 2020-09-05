AD

Confirmation from a Fox reporter did not, of course, prevent Fox hosts from calling the report a “hoax,” but if history is any indication, it won’t be long before they pivot from “he didn’t do it” to “yeah, he did it, so what?” Indeed, a “senior administration official” already tried out that defense with the Daily Beast: “The president means no disrespect to our troops; it’s just that the way he speaks, he can sound like an a------ sometimes.”

He has erased every red line, and none of it seems to matter to his base. He entered office with 45.5 percent approval in the FiveThirtyEight poll of polls. Today he stands at 43.5 percent. Nearly four years of craziness — and his numbers have barely budged.

Most remarkably of all, even Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the covid-19 pandemic and of the economy haven’t dented his popularity. If you had asked me at the beginning of the year what one thing could cause Trump’s support to crater, I would have said a recession. Well, we’ve had the worst recession since the 1930s, combined with the worst pandemic since 1918. Nearly 200,000 Americans have already died — and a widely respected polling model predicts 400,000 deaths by January.

Trump’s response has been a combination of inertia, denial and fantasy. He said, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” and he mused about injecting bleach. One study found that at least 70 percent of the U.S. deaths could have been averted if our response had been comparable to that of other wealthy countries. In other words, some 134,000 Americans might still be alive today if Trump were a competent president.

And yet his poll numbers remain remarkably steady. His malign incompetence has certainly cost him some support: He is the one president in the history of polling to never crack 50 percent approval, and he has not gotten the kind of polling bump that other leaders have seen during the pandemic. But neither has his support cratered as, by rights, it should have. Richard M. Nixon, who was far more competent and ethical than Trump, saw his approval fall to 24 percent. Trump remains within striking distance of reelection.

How can this be? The only explanation I can see is that his supporters place party loyalty above all else. Trump is the leader of red America, and red America will stick with him no matter what, because, despite all evidence to the contrary, it is convinced that Joe Biden will somehow be worse. There is nothing, literally nothing, that Trump could do to shake the support of the Fifth Avenue Republicans.

This is the Founding Fathers’ nightmare. Alexander Hamilton called “Party-Spirit” the “most fatal disease” in “governments of the popular kind.” That disease is ravaging America: Were it not for Party-Spirit, Trump could have been impeached and removed before he had a chance to mismanage the coronavirus. And now Party-Spirit is likely to inoculate Trump from the political fallout of his insults to our military. Truly this is, as the kids would say, the “LOL nothing matters” presidency.

