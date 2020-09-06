Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm in service to the United States, said on a campaign call, “I am not shocked to hear yet more instances of Donald Trump belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he is capable of," although she said she was “appalled.” She continued, "I take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump’s supposed bone spurs any day.” She argued, “I’m not shocked but I am appalled. Of course he thinks about war selfishly. He thinks about it as a transactional cost.” She added, “This is a man who spends every day redefining the concept of narcissism. A man who’s met a life of privilege, with everything handed to him on a silver platter.”

Later in an interview on CNN she said, “This is who he is, people know that this story is accurate because he’s consistently said these things over the years and continues to act in a way where he likes to use the military for his own personal ego as if we were some sort of toy soldiers you could pull out and line up on your desk to play with.” She pinpointed the defect in Trump’s character, saying that “he really doesn’t understand the sacrifice, and he truly does not understand what it means to put something above yourself to serve this nation and be willing to lay down one’s life for this nation.” As she pointed out, Trump “does nothing that does not benefit Donald Trump, bottom line.”

AD

AD

She explained the tremendous sacrifice that military personnel and their families pay in missed time, in anxiety, but in contrast to Trump described service as “a calling, it’s also a privilege.” She added, “Donald Trump doesn’t understand that and never will, because he doesn’t value this nation. He doesn’t truly value the Constitution and all the things that America stands for. But we are very, very lucky that there are Americans who do believe that, and who do stand up and who do join up in the military and who serve and who will, any time America calls, will serve. And that goes for those family members as well.”