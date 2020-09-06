Erik Wemple Blog: Do you believe that the news staff at Fox News does not give itself enough credit for the leverage that I believe it has? If a few of them, or just a couple of them — Chris Wallace, Baier — a few other people, banded together and said, “We’re issuing this tweet or making this statement or we’re going to come to management because this is all [nonsense] and we can’t have this on our opinion side.” I mean, we sort of saw this when [Hufsa Kamal] from Bret Baier’s show tweeted against Jeanine Pirro and it was about, I believe, some Islamophobia on Pirro’s show. And you write about this and she, as far as I can see, is [okay].

Stelter: Right, she’s a lone — the reason she’s in the book is there’s almost no other instances of this.

Erik Wemple Blog: There are no other instances of this. But in your view — I mean, she has not suffered a loss of altitude, correct? I might be wrong — but don’t you believe that given how much Fox News needs these news people and how much their whole PR operation hinges on promoting their integrity, that they have more power than is apparent in your book because none of them want to go on the record — and I imagine that you pushed them to do so.

Stelter: I think it’s a very provocative argument — it’s like, they have more power than they use; they have more leverage than they realize. I don’t want to speak for any of the individuals who talked with me confidentially. The reason I’m hesitating is, I don’t think I asked that exact question to a lot of people, so I don’t want to claim to know how they would answer.

Erik Wemple Blog: I don’t care how they answer [for our purposes here], I’m interested in your analysis.

Stelter: Yeah, I perceive the correspondents and producers and anchors at Fox to feel powerless, that they feel they are powerless. That whether they are or not, they feel that way. They think they are. And that affects their decision-making, that affects their choices about whether to speak up and how and when. But I think we’re talking about a news division that’s shrinking, and not due to a hedge-fund owner the way a lot of the local newspapers have been shrinking. The news division has been shrinking in terms of the number of hours on the air and in terms of how they feel prioritized by management. Meaning, correspondents go long stretches without getting on the air, and this was true to some degree in the Obama years as well. Carl Cameron talked about this on the record. But it’s become more and more true. So let’s just play out your point, which is they have more leverage than they think, they could press for change. To do so would require a confidence in the management, a willingness to listen. What else would it require?

Erik Wemple Blog: I don’t know. I think it would just require someone being ballsy enough to put themselves out there. Seems as if every week or every other day furnishes another outrage that would easily be a toehold for such a move.

Stelter: How much do you buy the audience radicalization angle, that some of the audience has been radicalized and anchors and reporters fear the wrath of the audience? Because that came through loud and clear with me in interviews, that whether you are Bret Baier, whether you are a production assistant, you know what the Fox audience wants. And it’s on your mind.

Erik Wemple Blog: It is on your mind, and my own experience from going around to these events and stuff and conferences and so on, so forth is that Bret Baier and formerly Shep Smith — yes the Fox News audience, the very zealous audience members: They don’t care about those guys, and in many cases, they scorn those fellows. And it’s almost as if they don’t exist in their view, and they would rather watch reruns of Tucker or Hannity than Shep Smith or “Special Report with Bret Baier,” and I think that it goes down to the granular level of guests on the network or commentators. They don’t want to see the Donna Braziles, they don’t want to see the Juan Williamses. So it goes beyond the most famous faces on Fox News.