Except for Fox News host Sean Hannity, who had taped his prime-time program. He had another commitment that night, so network producers did their best to camouflage the outdated material, in part by posting fresh chyrons and the like.
That sly Hannity — he got away with it. Almost. The scoop about Hannity’s magic trick comes from the pages of “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” from Brian Stelter, CNN’s host of the weekly show “Reliable Sources” and a longtime media reporter. The anecdote comes with a helpful takeaway: “I thought he was live, like every other host was, on every other channel, on the most important news day of the year. How could he not be?” asks Stelter. “Because not a single person in charge at Fox had the guts to tell him no.”
Before “Hoax,” we knew that Fox News executives had no control over the trio of personalities — Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham — who fill out the prime-time hours at the channel. We knew that these folks said what they wanted with little or no editorial interference — a deal they often boasted about on air or in interviews — and that they were governed by no standards and practices guide. All that was clear.
It’s just more clear thanks to the reporting of Stelter, who spoke with 140 Fox News staffers as well as 180 former staffers and hangers-on for “Hoax." The interviews yield little in the way of bombshells about Fox News. The book, that is, hasn’t rocked the network with a new and durable scandal requiring evasive and face-saving corporate statements and the usual pledges to “address” some misconduct or other.
There’s a well-worn explanation for that: The most scandalous stuff that happens at Fox News — with the exception of a sexual-harassment tradition — gets broadcast to millions of homes every night. Example: "We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poor and dirtier and more divided,” said Tucker Carlson in a December 2018 program on the alleged horrors of immigration. That’s only one of hundreds of examples.
Yet the scoops in “Hoax” round out the picture of a corrupt network that bounces from scandal to scandal at the top of the ratings charts. We learn from Stelter precisely how the the organization’s MO ground down some of the less-prominent former anchors. We learn that sexism was/is so embedded in the “Fox & Friends” franchise that on slow news days producers skim the affiliates for local stories, favoring those by attractive female reporters. We learn more about Hannity — just how much he confers with the president and the toll that his job as lead propagandist has taken on him (See Conversation No. 1, below).
Much of the book rests on anonymity. Page after page brings another quote from some unnamed anchor, or the friend of an anchor or a former producer or whatever. What’s more, Fox News turned down Stelter’s requests to interview executives and the like. (See Conversation No. 2, below). That’s not surprising in light of the desperate competitiveness among cable-news networks; would CNN open the door for a book from Fox News media correspondent Howard Kurtz? All the blind quotes enable Fox News supporters to dismiss “Hoax” as a flimsy opus.
Perhaps. But the paucity of on-the-record sources tells a broader tale about Fox News — that despite all the reforms and HR upgrades instituted since the 2016 departure of chief Roger Ailes over sexual harassment, the network has barely inched away from its heritage as a hive of paranoia and silence. Many of the anonymous voices Stelter quotes work on the so-called news side of the organization. They bemoan the organization’s dependence on and deference to the trio of prime-time anchors — and “Fox & Friends,” too — who account for a disproportionate share of its audience and its propaganda.
Those of us who, like Stelter, field frequent pitches, reminders and updates from Fox News’s workaholic PR shop know that the organization has focused on hyping these marooned newsies — folks such as Chris Wallace (who will be moderating a presidential debate), Bret Baier, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum, Harris Faulkner, Sandra Smith. They serve as a counterweight to the awful press generated by their reckless colleagues on the opinion side. This imperative explains why Fox News has always valued the folderol of mainstream respectability, like the front-row seat in the White House briefing room and splashy coverage in the New York Times.
Remember: Long before Ed Henry was fired for sexual misconduct at Fox News, he served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.
Just how deep is the support for straight-news staffers, though? As Stelter’s book makes plain, former anchor Shepard Smith, a news-side truth-teller who squabbled with the Hannity-Carlson axis on several occasions, found little succor at the top of the organization. “Shep thought the rhetoric from his right-wing colleagues was shameful,” writes Stelter amid a discussion of Fox News’s dreadful immigration coverage, “but he believed [CEO] Suzanne Scott was too weak to take action.” Smith resigned in October 2019 without finishing out his contract. “Shep didn’t stand a chance,” reports Stelter.
A countervailing example, however, pops out of “Hoax.” After weekend host Jeanine Pirro spewed an anti-Muslim rant in March 2019, Hufsa Kamal, a Pakistani American staffer on Bret Baier’s show, tweeted at Pirro, saying, “Can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx.” That worked: The network issued a scolding statement and suspended Pirro for insubordination. Kamal — whom Stelter, for some cruel reason, calls a “relative nobody” — received support from colleagues.
A drawback of “Hoax” is that Stelter doesn’t slow down to examine the implications of the Kamal episode. Does it mean that the news-side folks are more powerful than they realize? (See Conversation No. 3, below). Can they throttle the oligopoly of hatred that rules the evenings? They may have the best shot. Media reporters, after all, have spent nearly a quarter-century exposing the network’s misdeeds, a collection of outrage that has only strengthened the No. 1 cable news network. This is an organization, after all, that has plenty of experience worming around unflattering stories in the The Post and exposés by Media Matters.
It would be less prepared for an uprising among news-side staffers fed up with their colleagues. The boilerplate about “agenda-driven intimidation efforts” wouldn’t be much help if the agenda-drivers were Fox News employees. So go ahead, Bret Baier — speak your mind, on the record.
As a veteran on the media beat, Stelter is an insider; his sources are insiders; his acknowledgments feature insiders; many of his readers are insiders. All these insiders crowd out outsiders, the viewers who keep Fox News on for background, foreground and middle ground (See Conversation No. 4, below). In interview after interview with this blog, those Fox News fans help contextualize the vise that grips the organization: Sure, the scandals that routinely issue from opinion anchors at the network generate a lot of problems, including on-again, off-again advertiser withdrawals. They’re peanuts, however, compared with the upheaval that would follow any effort to bench a Carlson or a Hannity. Just like that, the network would be facing hundreds of thousands of new detractors, every one of them just as angry as Hannity on an average night.
Much like Fox News itself, “Hoax” lurches from one dust-up to the next. A byproduct of this approach is occasional tedium — some passages bear the scent of rehash, and the various scandals take on a sameness. The book, for example, devotes insufficient attention to the most shameful media scandal of the Trump era, in which Fox News elevated an online conspiracy theory about the 2016 murder of Seth Rich, a former staffer at the Democratic National Committee, into an investigation. That story alone justifies the title of Stelter’s book, and it accomplished two destructive ends in one editorial belch: It comforted President Trump with the baseless idea that it was Rich, and not the Wikipedia-Russia connection, that spread the purloined DNC emails; and it tormented the Rich family, which has sued the network for emotional distress.
They deserve millions.
Conflicts of interest plague media coverage, by necessity. CNN must cover Fox News and vice versa; the Post must cover the New York Times and vice versa. So how can a CNN guy fairly consider the merits of Fox News, an outlet that routinely wallops them on ratings? (See Conversation No. 5, below.) Well, he can do the best he can, though in at least one spot he comes up short: In a passage on the 2016 presidential race coverage, he knocks Fox News and networks "all across cable TV” for carrying Trump’s rallies live. A specific citation here for CNN might have helped, considering the 24-7 network’s tireless camera work at rallies. Even CNN President Jeff Zucker publicly regretted this flooded zone.
And there’s cause to ding Stelter for swallowing his sources’ nostalgia for the reign of Ailes. “The Ailes compass was crooked, but at least it existed,” writes Stelter after citing a quote from an anchor who claimed Fox News was adrift. This won’t stand. (See Conversation No. 6, below.) Ailes birthed a news channel that has traded on racist stereotypes, dashed Americans’ confidence in the media and prepared Republican voters to embrace candidate Donald Trump. On a workplace level, Ailes, who died in 2017, sexually harassed his handpicked female colleagues, a terror-filled campaign that included the physical and psychological torture of a former Fox News booker.
The network’s depravity traces back to this man, and as “Hoax” shows, there’s plenty to fill a 300-plus page book.
Snippets from the Erik Wemple Blog’s interview with Stelter:
No. 1: Hannity. Context: Stelter is talking about his encounter with Hannity at a New York media event.
Stelter: As much as he attacks the “media mob,” he looks very comfortable when he’s part of the mob. At the end of the evening when he was leaving, a photographer asked for us to take a photo of us together. And I said sure, and he said no. I don’t know which of us was right. Maybe he’s right. Maybe attempts to be gentlemanly are outdated. I mean, look, I did make a very honest, genuine offer to Fox News to have him come on CNN and do a swap, do an interview trade, where we go on each other’s shows. I didn’t expect he’d say yes, but the offer still stands. … I get a lot of viewer email that says why don’t you have X, Y and Z on, why don’t you have Tucker Carlson on? And the answer is usually that’s not how the television business works, but book tours are the rare exception; book tours are the rare opportunity to go on a network, and because Hannity has a book out from the same publisher, I did have some hope that we could make something happen.Erik Wemple Blog: And he turned it down or you just never heard back?Stelter: Well, through [Fox News] PR, I don’t want to say I was laughed at but there were some chuckles. Maybe I was laughing. … I did really want to do it. I know what he would say: “I have a bigger audience, why would I go on your show?” The answer is we need to build bridges. And building bridges is something that —Erik Wemple Blog: I mean, bulls--- for a second, Brian. I mean, are you really going to build bridges to Hannity? Is that bridgeable terrain, really?Stelter: You’re asking the question that I ask myself. I felt as I was finishing, as I was writing the final chapters of this book, I was becoming more pessimistic about our information space. And I know a lot of people say, “Fox News was just as corrosive in 2018 as it is in 2020.” Okay, I happen to believe that it is becoming more poisonous over time. Because of the daily effects of being told that everything could be a hoax, everything could be fake, the media is out to get you: I think of that, it’s a poison working its way through the bloodstream. I’d love to talk about that with Hannity directly. He would say the "Russia hoax was a poison.” Okay, and then I guess we would be in some caricature of a wrestling match and nothing would be worked out.
No. 2:
Erik Wemple Blog: How has Fox responded to the book and did the company cooperate with you through interviews or anything?Stelter: Fox did not cooperate with the book, but I was in frequent touch with Fox News spokespeople. … Cooperation, I think, would have meant on-the-record interviews and access to talent. But by covering Fox, I talk with the PR people all the time and did fact-check portions of the book with Fox News PR. You’d have to ask Irena Briganti, but I don’t think her team was all that surprised by the book, by the themes of the book. … The best example is when I call and I say that I’m planning on reporting that Sean Hannity is separated from his wife and that there are rumors about Ainsley Earhardt, I said on the phone, “I fully expect Hannity to leak this.” And it was in Page Six the next day.Erik Wemple Blog: You told them that?Stelter: I did because I try to be completely transparent about people’s motivations, just as I hope they are with me.Erik Wemple Blog: So you told the PR department, “I fully expect Hannity to leak this” when you went for comment?Stelter: Yes, I may have said it — I may not have used those words but I acknowledged that I knew that it would likely be announced, shared, revealed in a format not of my choosing. Look, I think the Hannity-Earhardt relationship matters because Hannity is one of the most powerful figures in media, but obviously he believes it’s personal and nobody’s business, so when I called, as part of the fact-check, I fully acknowledged that he would announce it on his own — not Earhardt, announce the divorce.…Stelter: I think every media reporter would hope for more transparency from Fox News — well, does hope for. I think every media reporter wishes for more access and transparency at Fox News. When I searched for interviews with [Fox News CEO] Suzanne Scott, there are precious few examples. Lachlan Murdoch barely ever talks about the content on Fox News. He barely ever grants interviews, so I respect that a CNN anchor may not be the first choice for an in-depth interview about Fox News. I get that. But I would have also liked to pull from other material, and there aren’t many other interviews out there.[In fairness, TV news executives haven’t racked up a record of wide-ranging and frequent interviews with aggressive media reporters.]Stelter: I think Fox is in a league of its own on this but these networks and these news outlets should be transparent.…Stelter: I think Fox’s relationship to the press has changed in the post-Ailes years. I think there is more of an attempt to tell a story about Fox’s news operation. I think I faced more hostility from Fox News PR 10 years ago than I do today. … Does that seem right to you — is that crazy?Erik Wemple Blog: If you want my opinion, which I’m happy to give throughout, I agree with that. I’ve seen instances of bad faith, and I’ve written about them when I have, but they are extremely hardworking and responsive, to say the least. Obviously they are still very aggressive, but I don’t begrudge them that.Stelter: Right, right, and to that point, I think I may have said this before, and I don’t know if they were happy about it, but it’s worth saying: Every weeknight, almost every weeknight, I get an email from a Fox News PR aide with links to stories for my newsletter. Now most of these stories I’ve already seen on Mediaite or Variety or elsewhere, but it is still a smart bit of PR to send out a nightly email with recommendations and links, with press releases. And I’ve often said to other networks and other news outlets, “I’d love to get emails from you with the same summary.” So I think that’s the kind of savvy PR strategy that Fox News does. It has nothing to do with politics … that’s just smart PR.Erik Wemple Blog: No, they work their a---- off.Stelter: Yeah, and they defend the brand. … The one area where that’s interesting and relevant in terms of the book is not commenting when Trump attacks Fox.
No. 3:
Erik Wemple Blog: Do you believe that the news staff at Fox News does not give itself enough credit for the leverage that I believe it has? If a few of them, or just a couple of them — Chris Wallace, Baier — a few other people, banded together and said, “We’re issuing this tweet or making this statement or we’re going to come to management because this is all [nonsense] and we can’t have this on our opinion side.” I mean, we sort of saw this when [Hufsa Kamal] from Bret Baier’s show tweeted against Jeanine Pirro and it was about, I believe, some Islamophobia on Pirro’s show. And you write about this and she, as far as I can see, is [okay].Stelter: Right, she’s a lone — the reason she’s in the book is there’s almost no other instances of this.Erik Wemple Blog: There are no other instances of this. But in your view — I mean, she has not suffered a loss of altitude, correct? I might be wrong — but don’t you believe that given how much Fox News needs these news people and how much their whole PR operation hinges on promoting their integrity, that they have more power than is apparent in your book because none of them want to go on the record — and I imagine that you pushed them to do so.Stelter: I think it’s a very provocative argument — it’s like, they have more power than they use; they have more leverage than they realize. I don’t want to speak for any of the individuals who talked with me confidentially. The reason I’m hesitating is, I don’t think I asked that exact question to a lot of people, so I don’t want to claim to know how they would answer.Erik Wemple Blog: I don’t care how they answer [for our purposes here], I’m interested in your analysis.Stelter: Yeah, I perceive the correspondents and producers and anchors at Fox to feel powerless, that they feel they are powerless. That whether they are or not, they feel that way. They think they are. And that affects their decision-making, that affects their choices about whether to speak up and how and when. But I think we’re talking about a news division that’s shrinking, and not due to a hedge-fund owner the way a lot of the local newspapers have been shrinking. The news division has been shrinking in terms of the number of hours on the air and in terms of how they feel prioritized by management. Meaning, correspondents go long stretches without getting on the air, and this was true to some degree in the Obama years as well. Carl Cameron talked about this on the record. But it’s become more and more true. So let’s just play out your point, which is they have more leverage than they think, they could press for change. To do so would require a confidence in the management, a willingness to listen. What else would it require?Erik Wemple Blog: I don’t know. I think it would just require someone being ballsy enough to put themselves out there. Seems as if every week or every other day furnishes another outrage that would easily be a toehold for such a move.Stelter: How much do you buy the audience radicalization angle, that some of the audience has been radicalized and anchors and reporters fear the wrath of the audience? Because that came through loud and clear with me in interviews, that whether you are Bret Baier, whether you are a production assistant, you know what the Fox audience wants. And it’s on your mind.Erik Wemple Blog: It is on your mind, and my own experience from going around to these events and stuff and conferences and so on, so forth is that Bret Baier and formerly Shep Smith — yes the Fox News audience, the very zealous audience members: They don’t care about those guys, and in many cases, they scorn those fellows. And it’s almost as if they don’t exist in their view, and they would rather watch reruns of Tucker or Hannity than Shep Smith or “Special Report with Bret Baier,” and I think that it goes down to the granular level of guests on the network or commentators. They don’t want to see the Donna Braziles, they don’t want to see the Juan Williamses. So it goes beyond the most famous faces on Fox News.
No. 4
Erik Wemple Blog: You don’t have a chapter in there where you, like, interview viewers. It’s always been my view that in order to understand the pressures and why they hold these prime-time anchors so dear is because is the other allegiance of the Fox News viewer to these people — it is a religious thing. Did you think of doing sort of a tour or a lot of interviews with viewers, or do you think that their responses are too predictable and that it would be a waste of time?Stelter: I’m supposed to be selling books, but I’ll give you my biggest self-critique about this book. I wish I had had another month and another 50 pages to go into detail about the audience. … But that was also the thrust, the end of the New York Times review also made the same argument. And I agreed with them. At the same time, I think I would like to read a sociologist’s entire book about the Fox audience.
No. 5:
Erik Wemple Blog: Over time, you, Oliver [Darcy] and the team over there have done a good job of showing how … Fox News goes really hot and heavy on a story when it’s heading in a certain direction, then the story turns, and Fox News does something radically different or just shuts it down. And I have to ask you about CNN on this front. For two or three years, [it] really hyped up the credibility of the dossier. Alisyn Camerota [of “New Day”] told a Republican rep that the intelligence people had corroborated “all the details.” And then when the IG report came out saying the dossier was basically garbage, CNN was very much into impeachment coverage and never, ever, in my view anyway, came clean with its readers about the collapse of the dossier. Could that be an instance when CNN behaved a little bit like Fox News?Stelter: I’ve read every blog post in your series about this. Because I think the review, the retrospective is important. And we should always learn from how coverage of a big story, about coverage of a big story. I don’t know if I have any smart thoughts myself on it. I’m just trying to pause here at a red light and try to say something smart. I think the reason for what you’re describing is what you said, about impeachment.Erik Wemple Blog: Right.Stelter: Cable news tends to cover one big story at a time. You’re at an advantage here because I don’t know how much CNN covered those revelations when they came out.Erik Wemple Blog: I mean, I didn’t find much. … So I guess the question is, is that something that you should have given more attention to?Stelter: It may well be, but I would want to think about it more.…Erik Wemple Blog: You’re at CNN and Fox has been winning [the ratings] for 19 years. And they’re doing it through division and falsehoods and some of the most corrupt “news coverage” that is really fathomable. Does that frustrate the hell out of CNN people — that these guys “kick your a--” in the ratings and do it in such an increasingly, in my view, transparent way.Stelter: I don’t want to speak for my colleagues, but I view Fox’s ratings as a subject of interest, not frustration. Fox’s ratings tell us about America, including when the funeral for John Lewis is being televised and many of Fox viewers turn it off. Rather than have emotions about the ratings, let’s just learn from the ratings.Erik Wemple Blog: Who would you say is the No. 1 person in television news history who is responsible for keeping score on ratings and not scoops or … whatever other standard?Stelter: I’d say I’m one of them: I put up the scoreboard on TVNewser 16 years ago, and 16 years later, it’s still there, it’s still called the Scoreboard. It still has the overnight numbers. That was a creation of Fox: Fox started sending me the ratings every day in 2004. And of course on the rare days when Fox didn’t win, MSNBC or CNN were more than happy to provide the ratings instead. But for the most part, Fox was winning and wanted to tell that story. And I think back then as well, the ratings told us about America, told us what America wants. I think one of the tragedies of Fox is that the talk-show hosts often tell viewers not to trust other outlets, whereas on MSNBC Rachel Maddow promotes local newspapers. On CNN, we constantly talk about other sources of news. It is to the benefit of the audience to have a diverse, balanced media diet, but unfortunately Fox has the opposite messaging a lot of the time. So it is no surprise that the Fox base is so loyal.
No. 6:
Erik Wemple Blog: One thing that struck me as a little off was when you say that Ailes had a crooked compass, but at least it existed. This is a guy who psychologically and physically tortured an underling, was a serial sexual harasser. He built a network that laid the groundwork, as you point out, for Trump’s rise. All of the management problems that Suzanne Scott has are essentially hand-me-downs from Ailes, although, of course, Scott was in the management ranks, too, so that creates a level of complication there. But the notion that somehow you would say that Ailes at least had a compass strikes me as — that’s the one part of this book that, I revolted at that. And I wanted to see why you would say that given all that you know about Ailes and the fact that this network — all the awful stuff that it does is because of the design that Ailes set in place.Stelter: I welcome the critique and in interviews I hate saying that staffers miss Ailes ‘cause it sounds bad; it sounds terrible even coming out of my mouth. But I do believe it’s true.Erik Wemple Blog: But you said that Ailes had a compass. You said that it existed. I don’t care what the staffers [think]. I acknowledge that staffers, I know that staffers have nostalgia for Ailes. Put that aside.Stelter: I don’t recall the sentence. What does it say?Erik Wemple Blog: It says, “Ailes had a crooked compass, but at least it existed.” [Actual wording: “The Ailes compass was crooked, but at least it existed.”]Stelter: Yeah, “crooked” is the key word, isn’t it? [Laughs]Erik Wemple Blog: But you said at least it existed. I think, look, it gives him too much credit. That’s just my opinion, because I think it underplays the horror of his entire tenure.Stelter: That’s certainly something that I was concerned about doing and tried to go out of my way to not do is to downplay his conduct, his misconduct.
