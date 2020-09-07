The latest is from Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who in his soon-to-be-released book describes the president as “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.” In other words, everything we knew about Trump even before he was elected in 2016.

That doesn’t count the many books written by journalists that describe the inner workings of the Trump White House, which inevitably contain shocking observations and quotes from people who work closely with the president. But none of them changes our fundamental view of Trump; the message one takes away is, “He’s as bad as you thought.”

Which of course means that the political impact of any of these books is likely to be minimal.

Contrast this with the reaction to Richard Nixon’s White House tapes. By the time they were released, most the public had concluded that he was, in fact, a crook. Still, they were shocked that a man so stuffy in public was, in private, prone to endless vulgarity. As Rick Perlstein describes it in his book “The Invisible Bridge,” everyone from Republican elected officials to establishment journalists expressed their horror at Nixon’s dirty mouth. Sen. Hugh Scott, the Republican minority leader, called it “deplorable, disgusting, shabby, immoral,” and syndicated columnist Joseph Alsop described his “sheer flesh-crawling revulsion” at reading the transcripts. The tapes told the country that Nixon was not precisely who they thought.

But nothing like that will happen here, because the picture the authors of Trump books provide for us only reinforces his public persona, despite the efforts of his advocates to assure us that there’s a hidden, empathetic Trump entirely unlike the one we see before us every day.

Just take the recent controversy over Trump’s reported comments disparaging veterans and those killed in war. Trump’s spokespeople can insist that he has only the deepest respect for military service, but no one is surprised to hear one report after another about the contemptuous comments he has made in private. We already knew that the notion of devoting your life to serving a higher cause is something Trump simply can’t wrap his mind around.

And while the books by journalists provide important documentation for the sake of history — and there are more of those coming as well — the polemics are far less likely to produce much that deepens our understanding of who this president is, even if they contain some interesting anecdotes. The exception may be Mary Trump’s: She offers some insight into the family dynamics that produced such a person, particularly the influence of Trump’s father, Fred, a cruel taskmaster who taught his son that caring for anyone but yourself was a sign of weakness.

Nevertheless, one has to marvel that one president could make so many people so horrified that they’d be moved to spend months writing down all the appalling things they witnessed when in his presence. You probably don’t remember all the similar books written by angry Obama officials and confidants, because there weren’t any. People who worked for our last president, it turned out, on the whole found him to be an honorable person who they believed did a good job.

There were a few books touted as “tell-alls” at the time, but in retrospect they’re almost comically gentle in their criticisms. For instance, Robert Gates, who served as secretary of defense, and Leon Panetta, who held both that job and director of the CIA, both wrote books saying Obama was too risk-averse when it came to the wars he inherited in Iraq and Afghanistan. That’s what passed for vicious criticism at the time; examining those books, the Los Angeles Times published an article in 2014 with the headline, “Obama still in office, but ex-aides’ books and claws are already out.”

In other words, the worst thing anyone who worked for Obama had to say about him was that they disagreed with some of the decisions he made. No one said he was corrupt or ignorant or erratic or cruel, or in any way unsuited to be president of the United States.

But that is indeed the judgment of one person after another who has been in Trump’s employ. And for all the time he spends working to create an image of boundless success and personal greatness, it isn’t news to anyone.