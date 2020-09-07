We are at a moment following the murder of George Floyd in which the country at large cannot look away from pervasive and institutionalized racism. We all have seen one unarmed Black man and woman after another killed by police. What ensues is horribly familiar: A grieving family, prosecutors’ evaluation of evidence and decision to bring charges (or not), peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters attacked in Lafayette Square and in Portland, Ore., to create material for the president’s “law and order” campaign, and white supremacists’ appearance in cities to incite and carry out violence. The cycle does not end, because the underlying causes of violence — systemic racism reinforced and defended by a Republican Party intent on denying the existence of systemic racism — have not been addressed. And into this steps a seasoned prosecutor, an African American and Asian woman, who has spent decades getting to know both cops and victims, learning what works and doesn’t in a courtroom, and understanding the forces that precede a death or grievous injury that could have been avoided.
Her preparation, temperament and empathy were evident during her rollout and acceptance speeches. On Sunday, however, in a sharp, tough interview by CNN’s Dana Bash, we got a closer look at the skills she brings to the ticket. She was restrained when she needed to be, declining to tell prosecutors in Rochester, N.Y., and Kenosha, Wis., how to proceed. (She knows what political pressure on a DA looks like and how it impedes a fair trial necessary to obtain a conviction.) And she was blunt when she needed to be:
DANA BASH: Attorney General William Barr said on CNN that he does not believe there are two justice systems in the United States for black and white Americans.He added: "I think we have to be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around. And I don't think it's as common as people suggest."What do you think?HARRIS: I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality.The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is, we do have two systems of justice in America.But here is the thing that gives me a sense of optimism and a sense of belief in who we are as a nation. We also have an ideal that is inscribed in marble on the Supreme Court that we all hold dear, which is that ideal of equal justice under law. And so, while we have two systems of justice, we also fight for equal justice under law. And that means doing what Joe Biden and I are proposing, which is having a criminal justice system that, yes, bans choke holds and carotid holds, make sure that we’re going to require accountability for police officers who break the rules and break the law, that we are going to invest in communities and the economic strength of those communities, but doing it all recognizing that there are huge disparities in our country based on race.And it does us no good if we want to solve those disparities to pretend they don't exist.BASH: And that exists in police forces across the country?HARRIS: There’s no question that we have seen an unacceptable incidence for generations of unarmed black men being killed. Nobody can deny that. You look at the numbers and proportion it to the population, a black man is exponentially more likely to be stopped without probable cause, arrested. You can look at, for example, marijuana offenses, equal use between white population and black population, but black people are exponentially more likely to be arrested and prosecuted for those offenses.
She speaks with authority because she has seen the system from the inside; she inspires audiences, having refined her rhetorical skills in the courtroom, on the campaign trail and in the Senate.
She also knows a thing or two about voting rights and election security, having participated in the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation of the 2016 race and sponsored her share of legislation to prevent suppression and provide election security. “I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of president of the United States in 2016,” she said. “I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election, and that Russia will be at the front of the line.”
Whether from Russian interference or from state-based voter suppression, she is a “realist” when it comes to threats to a fair election. “We have classic voter suppression at play in this election coming up, where, after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act with Shelby v. Holder in 2013, dozens of states passed laws that were designed to suppress the Black vote, to suppress students from voting, to suppress our indigenous people from … voting,” she said. “So much so that, in North Carolina, a court of appeals said the law was passed with surgical precision to get in the way of Black voters from voting.” Again, calmly restating the evidence but not falling prey to fatalism or pessimism, she declared: “These things are all at play. And … until we can win and get in and put some teeth back in the Voting Rights Act, and bring back the public’s confidence in the system, … there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote.” However, she announced that “we will surpass and surmount and get around those obstacles.”
In the weeks since her selection, Harris has fired up fundraising and injected excitement into the race. But more important to the task of governing that will follow a successful campaign, we need a vice president who possesses the right balance of insider knowledge and outsider sensibilities; the empathy that comes from consoling victims; the granular knowledge of the criminal justice system and the web of policies and institutions that perpetuate racism (knowingly or not); the insight into the obstacles that deprive millions of their right to vote; and some righteous anger mixed with unflinching optimism in our ability to perfect America. To get all that, you really do need an ambitious woman on the ticket.
