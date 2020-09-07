DANA BASH: Attorney General William Barr said on CNN that he does not believe there are two justice systems in the United States for black and white Americans.

He added: "I think we have to be a little careful about throwing the idea of racism around. And I don't think it's as common as people suggest."

What do you think?

HARRIS: I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality.

The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is, we do have two systems of justice in America.

But here is the thing that gives me a sense of optimism and a sense of belief in who we are as a nation. We also have an ideal that is inscribed in marble on the Supreme Court that we all hold dear, which is that ideal of equal justice under law. And so, while we have two systems of justice, we also fight for equal justice under law. And that means doing what Joe Biden and I are proposing, which is having a criminal justice system that, yes, bans choke holds and carotid holds, make sure that we’re going to require accountability for police officers who break the rules and break the law, that we are going to invest in communities and the economic strength of those communities, but doing it all recognizing that there are huge disparities in our country based on race.

And it does us no good if we want to solve those disparities to pretend they don't exist.

BASH: And that exists in police forces across the country?

HARRIS: There’s no question that we have seen an unacceptable incidence for generations of unarmed black men being killed. Nobody can deny that. You look at the numbers and proportion it to the population, a black man is exponentially more likely to be stopped without probable cause, arrested. You can look at, for example, marijuana offenses, equal use between white population and black population, but black people are exponentially more likely to be arrested and prosecuted for those offenses.



