The CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday shows Biden has a 10-point advantage nationally and the same 10-point (49 to 39 percent) over Trump when it comes to calming violence. Meanwhile, “the larger notion that violence could come to ‘the suburbs’ finds little concern among those who actually reside in the suburbs,” CBS News said. The overwhelming majority favors an approach to violence adopted by Biden. "[B]y more than two to one, voters feel the way to end them is to make police reforms and address discrimination, not to use law enforcement to punish protesters. Even the president’s own backers aren’t overly convinced the latter approach is better,” the report said.

Most calamitous for Trump, voters by a wide margin (55 to 45 percent) see the election as a referendum on his four years rather than what Trump (21 percent) or Biden (24 percent) propose going forward. On metrics such as cares about people (63 to 44 percent), temperament (59 to 37 percent) and intelligence (56 to 47 percent), Biden clobbers Trump. Far more voters (50 percent) blame Trump than credit him (33 percent) for the covid-19 response.

In sum, Trump’s law-and-order message does not work, because many more voters see him as inflaming the situation. His accusation that Biden is some weakling, incapable of keeping the peace, falters because voters overwhelmingly like Biden’s approach and understand that a solution to the violence requires addressing the basic concerns of racial justice advocates. Instead of winning over new adherents, Trump’s “more cowbell” approach — ever more hysterical tweets, racist appeals and unhinged conspiracies — hardens voters’ positions. That is tremendously helpful for Biden, who has seen his lead solidify, but terrible news for a president who trails nationally and is behind in polls in many swing states he won in 2016. It is entirely possible Biden will win back the three Rust Belt states Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 (Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania), sealing the electoral majority — and then also pick up states such as Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

A word is in order about the reports from multiple outlets confirming Trump in private disparaged wounded and dead military personnel as “suckers” and “losers.” It may be that for a small segment of weak pro-Trump voters who were teetering on the edge of abandoning him, the report provided a decisive push in Biden’s direction. Just as damaging for Trump and worse for his party, however, is the potential that despondent Republicans will not show up at all (and won’t vote by mail since Trump — falsely — said that was rife with fraud). That not only spells disaster for Trump. It also means Republicans up and down the ticket may get swept away in a blue tide. That would be an appropriate penalty for enabling and rationalizing Trump’s odious behavior.

I recall Gabriel Sherman’s report two months ago when he wrote: “A Republican strategist close to Mitch McConnell told me that Republicans have Labor Day penciled in as the deadline for Trump to have turned things around. After that, he’s on his own.” It’s Labor Day, and he hasn’t turned it around. Your call, Republican incumbents.

