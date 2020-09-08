Over Labor Day weekend, for instance, a large group of boats got together on Texas’s Lake Travis to show their support for President Trump, and this was such a triumph that in the celebration, several of them took on water and sank. But what can it mean? What can Poseidon have been trying to tell us? Was there a bag of wind on board that shouldn’t have been?

We must ponder.

The boats came from many places, pennants waving, and their catalogue was lengthy and full of dubious promises, like Hammacher Schlemmer. From the involuted curves of gerrymandered districts they came, and from rosy-heeled suburbia, and from the echoing chambers of Facebook, and from low-rumbling Birtherdom, led by the mighty Fox News Viewership, they came. They were not woke, but there was a wake, the kind that would swamp several vessels and require their crews’ rescue by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

In some ways, we could interpret this as a great success — a Titanic success, even, in the sense that it was very big and some boats even succeeded in sinking (although not in every sense, as you got the feeling most people there had a positive perception of ICE). Indeed, you could go so far as to say that it is what the Founders intended, at least insofar as it involved a lot of foundering. And not since Moby Dick have I seen so many boats sent to the depths by a great white wail.

But is this a good sign or a bad sign for our naval-gazing president? It is so difficult to tell! Now they are headed down below, where the only locker-room talk will be that of Davy Jones’s. But locker-room talk is good! This is all very confusing. Ships play such a key role in the Trump understanding of the world; the administration, like the ship of Theseus, is completely replaced every few months with entirely new components, yet remains just the same.

If I were in charge of things, I would be gearing up for a trip to the underworld to figure out what was necessary to placate Poseidon before Election Day. But sometimes, to have a really successful sailing venture, the gods want you to hand over a family member, and I know that is not an option with the Trumps. It would be far too costly to sacrifice Jared Kushner, whose portfolio is at least twice the size of Iphigenia’s. You did not worry that if you handed her over to the priests that suddenly all of your plans for addressing literally every issue would immediately collapse. But then again, would they?

If only I could figure out what these vessels were trying to say! At least no one was hurt, so the whole thing was funny. This, alas, is where the resemblance to the actual Trump administration ends.