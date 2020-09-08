At the time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars denounced Trump’s remarks: “In light of today’s announcement from the defense department that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of Iran’s retaliatory strike and President Trump’s remarks which minimized these troops’ injuries, the Veterans of Foreign Wars cannot stand idle on this matter,” the VFW wrote. “TBI is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue — all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects.” The statement continued: “The VFW expects an apology from the president to our service men and women for his misguided remarks. And, we ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times. Our warriors require our full support more than ever in this challenging environment.”

Trump never apologized. He never apologizes for anything.

Let’s also not forget that Trump publicly declared that John McCain, who suffered five years of torture, was not a war hero. “I like people who weren’t captured,” he said. “I don’t like losers.” Since then, Trump could never bring himself to acknowledge McCain’s bravery, a telling sign of his disdain for those “suckers” who serve and suffer on behalf of their country.

Also well known is Trump’s obsession with military leaders who “look the part” and his squeamishness about physical injuries and anything that appears to make him look “weak” (hence his aversion to masks). These have already been common themes for Trump before the Atlantic and other outlets reported on his disdain for those who risk injury or death for others.

In the Atlantic report, Jeffrey Goldberg wrote: “On at least two occasions since becoming president, according to three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a ‘loser’ for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.” The triple sourcing for this comment is remarkably strong. Interestingly, in their furious, indignant responses, Trump and his enablers have not taken issue with this specific slur. Trump’s comment is consistent with his view that getting out of service and avoiding such risks (as he did with five deferments during the Vietnam War) makes one smart.

Those reported comments are of a piece with another specific, unrebutted comment Trump allegedly made. Per Goldberg: “According to eyewitnesses, after a White House briefing given by the then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joe Dunford, Trump turned to aides and said, ‘That guy is smart. Why did he join the military?’” Surely, Dunford or one of the aides in the room could step forward to dispute the comment. In fact, Trump and his defenders have ignored this statement. Dunford’s silence speaks volumes.

Then there is the most egregious comment of all in Goldberg’s report — again, that neither Trump nor his supporters have specifically rebutted: “In a 2018 White House planning meeting for [a military parade], Trump asked his staff not to include wounded veterans, on grounds that spectators would feel uncomfortable in the presence of amputees. ‘Nobody wants to see that,’ he said.” Once again, it would be an easy statement for those planning the event to refute.

The silence is deafening. Virtually all of the efforts to defend Trump on specific comments have been in the vein of “I never heard him say …” These statements are not a flat denial. It is telling that the only specific item eyewitness aides seem to take issue with concerns his failure to attend a commemoration in France for fallen World War I troops because it was raining. Fine. Take that allegation out of the mix (although Trump could have grabbed a ride with one of the many world leaders who made it there). Why is there no firsthand rebuttal of the raft of all the comments that align with his public statements? Oddly, all we have are lots and lots of confirmations.