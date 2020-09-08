Indeed, the wealth gap (a persistent consequence of decades of intentional housing discrimination), the legacy of mass incarceration and the “war on drugs,” voter suppression and unequal K-12 education may not be as visible as the chilling images of “Bull” Connor’s dogs and fire hoses unleashed on children or the state terror captured on camera on “Bloody Sunday.” Nevertheless, they serve as a crushing weight and profound obstacle preventing millions of Americans from enjoying the same rights and opportunities afforded Whites, just as explicit, state-enforced segregation did in the pre-civil rights era.

And yet, the overwhelming belief among members of President Trump’s base — White evangelical Christians — is that Whites are the victims. The most recent American Values Survey conducted in 2019 tells us 69 percent of Republicans believe “discrimination against whites has become as much of a problem as discrimination against blacks." The irrational, a-factual sense of victimhood is precisely what Trump tapped into when he vowed to “Make America Great Again” — in other words, to reverse social and economic change over the past decade and secure the dominance of his supporters. Such appeals to nostalgia and loss require Trump and much of the right to deny a mound of data that supports the obvious conclusion: They are not victims. They have enjoyed and continue to enjoy advantages by virtue of being White.

To sustain their perverse view of America, Trump and his cult followers must insist that there is no systemic racism in schooling or policing or housing or any other facet of life. Whatever evidence is presented is deemed anecdotal or the fault of the victims of discrimination. The blame-the-victim tactic can often be seen after the shooting of an unarmed Black person by a police officer as right-wing pundits and politicians squint and strain to come up with false explanations for yet another episode in a pattern of endemic racism. (He was armed! He did not stop walking away!)

The more evidence of blatant, persistent racism, the louder Trump hollers about invasion of the White suburbs and radical, violent marauders (ignoring violence from White militia members, however). This concocted fear among Whites of violent African Americans is straight from the Jim Crow playbook and is now (as was the case then) being used to justify extreme state-sponsored violence (whether in D.C.'s Lafayette Square or Portland, Ore.). It serves as a diversion and excuse to double down on the instruments of discrimination and to refuse action to alleviate the obvious manifestations of racism.

At discrete moments in U.S. history — Bloody Sunday, George Floyd’s killing — the visual evidence is so stunning and disturbing that the false victimhood of white supremacists crumbles. The public sees with perfect clarity who is the persecuted and who is the persecutor. In the wake of Bloody Sunday, we got the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because we had a pro-civil rights president with large Democratic majorities in Congress. With a virulently racist president and a Republican Senate dependent on White evangelical voters, the potential for change is nonexistent; it is only with a Democratic president and Congress that the horrific abuse of George Floyd and Jacob Blake and all the other men and women can provoke real reform.

The underlying problem remains: A disturbingly large segment of White America clings to the view that they are victims. They take this as justification for deploying all instruments of government power (e.g., voter suppression, excessive police violence) to hang onto their power and dominance. Trump and his ilk thrash about and holler and promote violence. They defend the Confederate flag and give moral support to white-supremacist groups.

The question remains as it did in the 1960s: Do we want to be the America that perpetuates the legacy of George Wallace, Bull Connor and the White Citizens’ Councils? Or do we want to be the America of John Lewis? Lewis actually believed in the Declaration of Independence, in the American creed. It is an open question whether the majority of Americans — in the right states adding up to 270 electoral votes — do, too.