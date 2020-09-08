Biden hit some familiar themes: "Wall Street did not build this country. You did — the great American middle class. And the middle class was built by unions.” He knocked Trump for doing little to address the pandemic for fear of rattling Wall Street. And there, too, he hit Trump for calling military men and women “suckers” and “losers.” With some anger in his voice, he told the union members, “The simple truth is, if that’s how you talk about our veterans, you have no business being the president of the United States of America, period.”
Biden’s day in a key swing state, almost “normal” by covid-era standards, stood in stark contrast to Trump, who played golf and held a news conference during which he ranted about and insulted his opponents. “Infrastructure week” remains a punchline, a lost opportunity for someone who made his name as the heir to Fred Trump’s real estate empire. Trump, who in 2016 cut into the Democrats’ base of White, working-class voters, now offers them only bile and fear.
Trump might have sustained his advantage with these workers if only he had actually governed as a populist, had not engaged in supply-side economics and had not championed donor-friendly tax cuts. He could have pushed for a big-dollar infrastructure bill (as Biden now does), declined to seek a repeal of Obamacare (an idea so unpopular that Republicans in this election rarely, if ever, mention it), and pursued balanced bailouts for big companies with continued direct payments to workers and funding for states to keep police, fire, hospital and other public employees working. Instead of helping these voters, whom he once dubbed the “forgotten men and women,” the president has lined the pockets of the rich and offered working-class Whites nothing but racist fear-mongering. He has spent weeks encouraging white militias and appealing to white supremacists. That not only turned off millions of other voters (e.g., college-educated Whites, suburban women) but it did absolutely nothing for those “forgotten” populations.
Even Trump’s ideological forebear, failed presidential candidate George Wallace, understood that working-class Whites could not be won over with racism alone. Trump ran as an economic populist and has governed as a plutocrat, pushing a platform that widened economic inequality. He gorged at the public trough. He neither looked after working men and women nor drained the swamp. He became precisely the type of greedy Washington insider that he told voters in 2016 had sold them down the river. Xenophobia (the wall!), Confederate imagery and heavy-handed “LAW & ORDER!” tactics are thin gruel when 30 million Americans are unemployed, the toll from the pandemic nears 200,000 and we are the laughingstock of the world.
Biden actually understands the people Trump swindled in 2016. He’s pitching an agenda (from minimum wage to infrastructure to child care) that is responsive to their economic needs without insulting their intelligence and brutalizing the country with appeals to our worst instincts. Biden was out doing exactly that on a day to honor working men and women. Trump spent the weekend golfing, shouting insults and insisting he really did not demean military service.
Read more: