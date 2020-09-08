At every step since then, it’s been clear that it was a huge mistake that has displeased everyone. And now, it could turn into a genuine political liability if Joe Biden gets his way.

Here’s the background. When it turned out that Congress had no interest in cutting the tax — which funds Social Security — Trump issued an executive order allowing businesses to temporarily defer the tax.

AD

But then both large businesses and small businesses mostly said, “Thanks, but no thanks” to Trump’s idea, because implementing it would create a bureaucratic hassle and then their employees would be on the hook to pay back the deferred taxes next year.

AD

When they figured out that few businesses were interested, the administration decided to force 1.3 million federal workers to take the deferral whether they wanted it or not, sparking outrage from employee unions and protests from Democrats.

But far worse is something Trump said to calm fears about workers being stuck with a big tax bill in 2021. If he wins the election, Trump vowed, he will “terminate the payroll tax.” He added: “We’ll be paying into Social Security through the general fund.”

AD

That would be a monumental change in how we pay for a program that costs over a trillion dollars a year, which is why White House aides rushed to say that Trump really didn’t mean what he said and instead meant only to say that he’d make permanent the cuts in his executive order.

No one would be dumb enough to take either Trump’s first promise nor his staff’s clarification at face value; for one thing, either one would take an act of Congress, and they’d never do it. But the thing about political campaigns is that if your opponent says, “I’m going to do this spectacularly unpopular and stupid thing,” you don’t have to ask, “Does he really mean that?” You can just attack him for what he said.

AD

Which is exactly what the Biden campaign is doing. Expect this new ad to be coming to a TV screen near you:

The Biden ad assumes that Trump would eliminate the employee half of the payroll tax (it’s paid equally by employers and employees), which would indeed render the program unable to pay all its benefits in just a few years.

AD

I should say at this point that even if Trump is never going to do this, and even if Biden is being accurate in how he characterizes what Trump is proposing, this comes after years of conservative fearmongering about the fate of Social Security, in particular the inaccurate idea that in a short time it will “go broke.”

According to the latest report of the Social Security Trustees, the program’s trust fund has enough to make sure all benefits are paid through 2034; after that, if we make no changes, recipients would find their benefits significantly cut. Which is bad, but not remotely as bad as if the program went “broke,” which implies that it could pay no benefits at all, not the three-quarters of benefits that are projected now.

AD

What’s actually going to happen is that some time between now and 2034, we’ll make some kind of policy change — perhaps including a slow increase of the payroll tax or eliminating the cap on the tax (you currently pay the tax on only the first $137,700 of your income) — that will enable people to continue getting their full benefits.

AD

But seniors who rely on Social Security to live are not particularly reassured by predictions such as mine. And they’re also the age group most likely to vote Republican; according to the Pew Research Center, voters over 65 voted for Trump by a nine-point margin in 2016. More important, they made up 27 percent of the electorate in 2016. Compare that with voters under 30, who were hugely pro-Democrat but made up only 13 percent of the electorate despite being the same size as seniors as a proportion of the voting-eligible population.

Which is why the Biden campaign is particularly interested in seniors: Because they turn out in such high numbers and they might be favorably inclined toward an unabashedly old-timey guy such as Joe Biden, if he peeled away even a small percentage of them, it could spell doom for Trump, particularly in states such as Florida and Pennsylvania.

AD

Back in 2016, Trump claimed he’d protect Social Security; it would be a stretch to say he meant anything by it beyond his general inclination to promise everything to everyone. But now he really is saying he’ll undermine this spectacularly successful and popular program in a dramatic way.

AD

Does he mean that either? Maybe not. But you can’t blame Biden for taking him at his word.