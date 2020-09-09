As usual, the conclusion of this year’s legislative term had a carnival-like feel. One Republican senator tested positive for covid-19, leading to the banishment of his Republican colleagues from the chamber. They were forced to vote via Zoom, which limited debate and led to profanity-laced tirades from lawmakers. Of greater concern: whether those remote votes were even constitutional.

Meanwhile, a Democratic California assemblywoman who wanted to vote remotely because she’d just delivered a baby was told by Democratic leaders that she had to appear in person on the assembly floor. She brought her newborn daughter with her, footage of which caught the attention of Hillary Clinton, who failed to note that it was her own party that had come down on the wrong side of working mothers.

Perhaps these distractions will be offered as excuses for why the legislature didn’t find time for important business. Though homeless populations crowd the streets of California’s major cities, the legislature came up with no remedy other than creating a “homelessness czar” appointed by the governor. Because Newsom already declared himself the state’s “homeless czar” last year, it’s unclear what part of that task will fall to the new czar.

In California, schoolkids relegated to virtual learning sit curbside at Taco Bell in search of free WiFi. Yet the Democratic assembly speaker strangely refused to take up widely supported legislation to expand broadband access.

California’s lawmakers did find time to address other challenges, such as passing a bill banning “second generation anticoagulant rodenticides” (known as rat poison) that could harm mountain lions. They also busied themselves with a measure that would reconfigure the membership of the California Cut Flower Commission.

And lawmakers managed some mop-up duty for “AB5,” last year’s legislation that blew a hole in California’s booming gig economy by restricting the hiring of independent contractors. After a year’s worth of outrage, including threats by Uber and Lyft to leave the state, the best the legislature could do was create exemptions for a slew of largely elite professions — including consultants, journalists, artists, musicians, landscape architects and youth sports coaches. Noticeably absent: ride-share and food-delivery drivers.

Then there were the measures that will help legislators preen as warriors for racial justice without doing anything meaningful to help bridge racial divides. This includes a bill establishing a task force to determine how California can provide slavery reparations. With Sacramento’s finances in shambles, no one is going to see a dime anytime soon.

Newsom will also be presented with a bill banning police officers from using choke holds and carotid holds. A more meaningful change to law enforcement — a bill taking away bad cops’ badges and eliminating their legal immunity for killing a suspect — never made it to a floor vote thanks to pressure from California’s powerful police unions.

And Newsom will take a victory lap once he signs a measure requiring California’s corporate boards to add individuals from underrepresented racial, ethnic and sexual-orientation communities. Yes, Apple’s board will look different in the years ahead; the lives of California’s minorities, not so much.

Republicans can gripe about these and other examples of liberal groupthink. Or they could thank California lawmakers for putting national Democrats on the spot over legislation likely to be unpopular in the socially conservative states that will decide the election.

For example, where will Biden come down on a pending bill loosening the mandatory sex-offender registration requirements for some adults convicted of oral or anal intercourse with a minor between the ages of 14 and 17?

The author of that measure, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D), also produced SB-132, the Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act. It stipulates that incarcerated transgender individuals can choose to serve their time in a male or female prison — whichever is more to their liking. For Newsom, who spent his entire life in the Bay Area’s blue bubble, signing the law might be a no-brainer. But it’s unlikely to help Biden if Trump succeeds in convincing Reagan Democrats that California is the Democratic future.

Although Sacramento Democrats have put Newsom and their party in a tough position, the governor does have one card to play: He’s already being pressured by lawmakers and special interest groups to declare an “extraordinary session” to address an assortment of unfinished agenda items, ranging from policing reform to tax increases to making it easier to build duplexes on single-family lots. But given what lawmakers did with their regular session, giving them more time isn’t likely to help.