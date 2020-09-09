Facebook has already promised to remove false claims of election fraud and other attempts to delegitimize the November election, but if the past is prologue, do not expect the platform to strictly police and remove Republican politicians (or Russians, whose messages sync up with President Trump’s) engaging in such conduct.

AD

AD

The good news is that the fight to get Facebook to behave as a responsible actor is not over. The Post reported on Tuesday:

Facebook software engineer Ashok Chandwaney has watched with growing unease as the platform has become a haven for hate. On Tuesday morning, it came time to take a stand. “I’m quitting because I can no longer stomach contributing to an organization that is profiting off hate in the US and globally,” Chandwaney wrote in a letter posted on Facebook’s internal employee network shortly after 8 a.m. Pacific time. The nearly 1,300-word document was detailed, bristling with links to bolster its claims and scathing in its conclusions.

Chandwaney came with receipts. “Chandwaney specifically cited the company’s role in fueling genocide in Myanmar and, more recently, violence in Kenosha, Wis. . . . [and] cited Facebook’s refusal to remove a post by President Trump in May saying ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ and dismissed the company’s response to civil rights issues as mere public relations maneuvers,” The Post reports. “Chandwaney was hoping Facebook would take all of the recommendations from its civil rights audit in July, which concluded that the company’s policy actions ‘were a tremendous setback.’ ”

Not everyone can afford to quit his or her job in protest, but many — especially highly sought-after engineers — can do exactly that. They can also organize other forms of protest, such as a company-wide call-in-sick maneuver or a pledge to not recruit friends to come work there until changes are made. Plainly, whatever Facebook executives are doing is not enough for the most informed people on this issue, their own employees. More from The Post:

AD

AD

A handful also quit, and thousands of others demanded that the company change its policies on hate speech and not fact-checking politicians, according to an employee poll obtained by The Post. On the company’s internal network, called Workplace, employees compared the company’s dynamic with the president to an “abusive relationship” with a romantic partner.

The company’s refrain in response to hate speech on its site — that it does not profit from hate and has spent lots of money to address the issue — is belied by its actions. Its algorithms push users to connect with ever-more radical users. Its business model rests on its capacity to engage people; there is no better tool for doing that than inciting anger and polarization. As a recent paper published in the journal Nature put it:

Over the last few years, we have witnessed a confessional moment from the designers of platforms. Designers have admitted that their systems are addictive and exploit negative “triggers.” They have explained that Facebook’s design privileges base impulses rather than considered reflection. Others have spoken about their tools “ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.” And these confessions have been echoed with criticism and studies from others. Social media enables negative messages to be distributed farther and faster and its affordances enable anger to spread contagiously. The “incentive structures and social cues of algorithm-driven social media sites” amplify the anger of users over time until they “arrive at hate speech.” In warning others of these negative social effects, designers have described themselves as canaries in the coal mine.

In short, Facebook does not merely reflect anger, hate and polarization; it makes its users angrier, more hateful and more polarized.

In confessing that he has spent gobs of money but not alleviated the concerns, Zuckerberg would have us believe that addressing this issue and improving his platform is simply beyond the capacity of some of the smartest engineers around, even though they have the resources of one of the biggest companies in the world. Americans should not buy this.

AD

AD

Zuckerberg’s defenders make one persuasive point: No one forces you to use Facebook. Likewise, no one forces you to work at Facebook or to advertise on the site or to buy its stock. Collectively and without government censorship, we can decide we have had enough. It is one way to reduce the meanness, extremism and anger of the Trump years.