On its face, the claim is ludicrous. Sure enough, what she actually said was that she would not trust President Trump’s word on the readiness of a vaccine, which he promised — and then unpromised — would be ready by Election Day. Actually, she went further to say that “there’s very little that we can trust that ... comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth.” Considering he has proffered more than 20,000 lies, she has a point, right? She is in good company, since a large percentage of voters do not trust Trump either.

What she did say is, “I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump.” She further vouched for Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (“I think Dr. Fauci has proven, for anyone who’s been watching him for years and years, to put the public health of the American people as the highest priority in terms of his work and his reputation and his priority. Yes, I trust Dr. Fauci.”)

Oh, so she did not disparage the vaccine. She disparaged Trump, who has proved his dishonesty, if not self-delusion, time and time again. So why do right-wing pols and pundits say such things? Defending Trump is impossible, so they resort to slamming the opposition even if they have to make up stuff.

The Biden camp saw an opportunity here. Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate put out a written statement Tuesday evening, reminding everyone what a rotten job Trump has done. “In the last seven months, Trump has abdicated his duty and failed to lead on every significant aspect of the COVID-19 response — making promises he’s never kept, giving preferences to political allies, and threatening to punish political enemies,” they said. “We cannot allow a repeat of Trump’s testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) fiascos when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine. The stakes are too high for working families across the country.” They added a reminder that “over a month ago, Vice President Biden called on President Trump to follow scientific independence, transparency, and accountability in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

They then posed three questions to Trump:

1. What criteria will be used to ensure a COVID-19 vaccine meets the scientific standard of safety and efficacy? In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out the criteria under which it will, if appropriate, issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 vaccine. As Election Day has approached, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn has made conflicting comments regarding the standards the Trump Administration will follow. ... 2. Who will validate that the Administration’s decision to greenlight a COVID-19 vaccine is driven by science and not political motivation? There have been multiple egregious examples of President Trump exerting political pressure on the FDA and undermining public confidence in COVID-19 treatments. The FDA’s leadership appears to have bent to White House pressure to issue an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine — which it had to withdraw. Dr. Hahn himself contributed to this distrust a few weeks ago by overstating the results for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19. ... 3. What is the plan to allocate and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans cost-free, safely, equitably, and without politics?



Spoiler alert on the last one: Trump does not have one. “The Administration needs to commit that all states will be treated fairly without regard to whether they are ‘red’ states or ‘blue’ states. It needs to tell us who will get the vaccine, in what order, and how many days after the FDA’s decision,” the Democratic ticket declared. “And, the Administration needs to ensure there are robust data systems in place to track vaccine administration and to monitor post-marketing safety data.”

Imagine asking Trump in the debate what his plan is for monitoring post-marketing safety data. He likely would not have the foggiest idea what was being asked and would pivot to some outrageous claim. Trump really does need to be quizzed as to how he could promise a vaccine, and why he then denied it, before again promising to come through.

Trump makes ludicrous charges because that is all he has. But what is the excuse of Republican officials and pundits who know Trump’s catastrophic incompetence has resulted in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths and left us struggling with the uncontrolled pandemic at a time when our European allies are far ahead on the road to recovery? It is one of the things they can ponder when asked years from now how they managed to defend such an incompetent, dishonest, dangerous and unfit president.

