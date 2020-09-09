Trump is frantic to convince donors that he is as committed to spending his own money as they have been. His donors should be wary of his promise to spend and wait for any of his checks to clear before forking over any more money to his campaign. We still do not know what he raised in August, but you better believe if it was anything close to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s $365 million haul, we would have heard about it by now.

The fundraising shortage reflects a familiar pattern for Trump. For a guy who pitches low-quality products to the unwary (Trump University! Trump steaks!), he is an easy mark himself. Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, spent wildly on himself, among others. Parscale and others also indulged Trump with foolish expenditures to soothe him (e.g., TV ads in D.C.). The bottom line: Trump is a rotten CEO of his own campaign, wasting hundreds of millions of dollars without moving the polls.

The more fundamental problem with Trump’s campaign is that we do not know what it is about. A second-term agenda? He has failed to answer multiple questions about what that might include. He simply wants to be president for four more years. The criticism against Biden ranges from “He’s a socialist” to “He’s controlled by socialists” to “All the violence under my presidency is Joe Biden’s America” to “Sleepy Joe.”

Perhaps the least effective — though most dangerous — tactic has been to fan the flames of racial unrest. The Post reports: “President Trump has reverted to using graphic depictions of violence as a centerpiece of his reelection campaign strategy, using his Twitter account, stump speech and even the White House podium as platforms for amplifying domestic conflict.” The obvious incoherence of an incumbent president railing against chaos under his watch does not stop him. Nor do polls showing Biden leads on issues such as addressing violence and making them feel safer. Like a wounded animal, he lashes out, trying to instill fear in Whites:

The Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler explained this is nonsense:

I imagine that with each race-baiting tweet he blasts out, Trump turns off another batch of women, already weary of his bullying, chest-thumping and irrationality. Each time he devolves into apocalyptic talk based on his own fevered imagination (e.g., the climate change-denying president who rolled back countless Environmental Protection Agency regulations says Biden will damage the environment), he reminds former Republican, college-educated voters why they decided they cannot take it anymore.

These voters don’t even have to know what the “AFFH Regulation” is to see that Trump is trying desperately to convert his own failures into predictions of what will ensue if he leaves office. That does nothing to win back those who have migrated to Biden. To the contrary, it makes them all the more excited about having a rational, calm president.