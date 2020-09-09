But not so busy that he isn’t on-call to come to Trump’s aid whenever the president needs it, even if it means stepping into a private lawsuit involving Trump and a woman who says he raped her in the mid-1990s:

The Justice Department on Tuesday intervened in the defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says President Trump raped her years ago, moving the matter to federal court and signaling it wants to make the U.S. government — rather than Trump himself — the defendant in the case. In filings in federal court in Manhattan, the Justice Department asserted that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States” when he denied during interviews in 2019 that he had raped journalist E. Jean Carroll more than two decades ago in a New York City department store. Carroll sued Trump over that denial in November.

If the Justice Department is successful in making the preposterous claim that the federal government should be the defendant in Carroll’s lawsuit, the suit might simply be dismissed, because you can’t sue the government for defamation.

AD

AD

In other words, Barr’s claim is L’état, c’est Trump — Trump is the government, and the government is Trump, even when it comes to things Trump allegedly did two decades ago.

This extraordinary intervention comes because Trump needs the help now. A month ago, a New York state court ruled that Carroll’s lawsuit could proceed; Carroll wants to depose Trump and get a sample of his DNA to compare to what remains on the dress she said she was wearing when Trump raped her. (He claims to have never met her, which is false.) Trump would of course like to make her suit disappear, but it’s particularly urgent given that the election is in eight weeks.

We must pause at this point to remind ourselves that the president of the United States has been accused of various kinds of sexual misconduct and assault by two dozen women. Trump’s principal defense against Carroll’s claim was that she is “not my type,” which mirrors comments he has made about some of the other women who have made accusations against him, disparaging their looks and in one case saying, “Believe me, she would not be my first choice.”

AD

AD

It’s also important to keep in mind just how dangerous it is for a woman to make this kind of accusation. Though conservatives concoct a fantasy in which saying a powerful man assaulted you is the key to fame and riches, in truth it’s much more likely to destroy your privacy and bring you a tidal wave of defamation and threats. The more prominent the man, the less your life can recover; it’s why people such as Christine Blasey Ford can no longer do their jobs and have to go into hiding after telling their stories.

So for every woman who decided to come forward and share their accusations of what Trump did to them, how many more are there who decided to stay quiet? Ten? A hundred? If you were one of them, you’d probably ask yourself, “What good would it do, other than ruining my life?”

With the right judge, Barr might get Carroll’s suit killed. But where are the mass resignations at the Justice Department? Where are the officials who said, "I will not be a party to this. This department is supposed to represent the United States and the rule of law. We’re not here to help Trump attack women with impunity”?

AD

AD

Reading this story I found myself thinking about the “Saturday Night Massacre,” which is remembered as a story about Richard Nixon’s corruption, but was also a story about principled officials who refused to participate in it. When Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire the special prosecutor investigating Watergate, Richardson instead resigned. Then Nixon ordered Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus to carry out the firing, and Ruckelshaus also resigned. (The next official in line, Robert Bork, did what Nixon asked.)

So where are the Richardsons and Ruckelshauses in today’s Justice Department? Who’s going to stand up against Trump and Barr’s utter and complete corruption of it?

Former Justice officials have done so — 2,689 of them signed a letter calling on Barr to resign after his extraordinary intervention to help Trump crony and lifelong dirty trickster Roger Stone get a more lenient sentence from crimes he committed related to his involvement in the Russia scandal. But it would have a much greater impact if people currently working for Barr took a stand right now.

AD

AD

There may be one or two Trump officials who are more cartoonishly villainous than Barr — Stephen Miller comes to mind — but it’s hard to think of any whose corrupt devotion to the interests of this infinitely corrupt president is more consequential. The Justice Department has had its problems in the past, but never has it been more poisoned from the top than it is now.